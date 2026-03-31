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Use custom icons

To use a custom icon, call addIcon or getIcon on a block.

Add an icon

To add a custom icon to a block, pass the block to the icon's constructor and call addIcon on the block. For example, you might want to do this when initializing the block or in response to an event.

// Use an extension to add a custom icon during initialization.
Blockly.Extensions.register("addMyIcon", function () {
  this.addIcon(new MyIcon(this));
})

Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([
  {
    type: "my_block",
    // ...
    extensions: ["addMyIcon"],
  },
])

Get an icon

To get a custom icon from a block, call getIcon and pass the icon's type string.

const myIcon = myBlock.getIcon('my_icon');