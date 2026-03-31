Use custom icons
To use a custom icon, call
addIcon or
getIcon on a block.
Add an icon
To add a custom icon to a block, pass the block to the icon's constructor and
call
addIcon on the block. For example, you might want to do this when
initializing the block or in response to an event.
- JSON
- JavaScript
// Use an extension to add a custom icon during initialization.
Blockly.Extensions.register("addMyIcon", function () {
this.addIcon(new MyIcon(this));
})
Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([
{
type: "my_block",
// ...
extensions: ["addMyIcon"],
},
])
// Add a custom icon during initialization.
Blockly.Blocks['my_block'] = {
init: function() {
//...
this.addIcon(new MyIcon(this));
},
}
Get an icon
To get a custom icon from a block, call
getIcon and pass the icon's type
string.
const myIcon = myBlock.getIcon('my_icon');