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Connection check playbook

This document shows ways to use connection checks.

When you are defining connection checks for inputs and outputs, usually you should think of the checks as representing types.

Inputs' checks should include every "type" they accept, and outputs' checks should include exactly what they "return".

In the most basic case where you want create a block that "accepts" or "returns" one type, you need to include that type in the connection's connection check.

To create a block that "accepts" multiple types, you need to include every accepted type in the input's connection check.

By convention, if an output can sometimes be accepted in multiple situations (e.g. if you allow numbers to sometimes be used as strings) the output should be more restrictive, and the input(s) should be more permissive. This convention makes sure that outputs don't connect where they're not supported.

To create a block that "accepts" any type, you need to set the input's connection check to null .

To create a block that "returns" a subtype, you need to include both the type and the supertype in the output's connection check.

In the case of subtypes, it is okay to have multiple checks in an output check, because the block always "returns" both types.

To create a block that "returns" a parameterized type, you need to include both the parameterized version and the unparameterized version in the output's connection check.

Depending on how strict you want your block language to be, you may also want to include the type's variance(s).

Just like with subtypes, it is okay to have multiple checks in an output check in this case, because the block always "returns" both types.

There are a few common ways developers define checks for previous and next connections. Usually you think of these as restricting the ordering of blocks.

Next connections should include which blocks should follow the current one, and previous connections include what the current block "is".

info Block types, such as 'controls_if' , and connection checks are different. When this says "which blocks should follow the current one", it means the connection check should include relevant check strings, not block types.

To create a set of blocks that connect in a defined order, you need to include which blocks should follow the current one in the next connection check, and what the current block "is" in the previous connection check.

To create a set of ordered blocks that allow lots of middle blocks, you need to include at least one entry from the middle block's previous connection check in the middle block's next connection check. This allows the block to be followed by more of itself.

To create a set of ordered blocks where the middle blocks are optional, you need to include at least one entry from both the middle block's previous connection check, and the last block's previous connection check in the first block's next connection check. This allows the first block to be followed by either a middle block, or a last block.

To create a block that can only be followed by blocks from one group, or blocks from another (and not both), you need to do two things: