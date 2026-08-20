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Connection checks

Connection checks restrict which connections (and therefore blocks) can connect to each other.

Connection checks are useful for modeling types. For example, the following three blocks have no business being connected, because they represent code that returns different types:

Connection checks can be used to prevent these blocks from connecting. This gives users instantaneous feedback and prevents many simple mistakes.

Every connection can be associated with a "connection check" which is a nullable array of strings.

Two connections can connect if:

They are compatible types (e.g. an output connecting to an input). They have at least one string in their connection check in common.

For example, connections with the following two checks could connect, because they share the 'apple' string:

['apple', 'ball', 'cat']

['apple', 'bear', 'caterpillar']



But connections with these two checks couldn't connect, because they don't share any strings:

['apple', 'ball', 'cat']

['ape', 'bear', 'caterpillar']



There is one other special case. If either array is null , then the two connections can also connect. This lets you define connections that can connect to anything.

null

['ape', 'bear', 'caterpillar]



info The strings used in connection checks have no inherent meaning. For example, using the string 'Number' does not guarantee that a connection represents a number. Instead, they are only used to match other strings.

info Block types, such as 'math_number' , and connection checks are entirely separate sets of strings. Including a block type in a connection check does not make it so blocks of that type can connect.

For a list of examples of how to use connection checks, see the Connection check playbook.

By default, all connections have a null connection-check, meaning they can connect to anything. Connection checks need to be assigned manually.

How you assign connection checks to connections is different depending on whether you're using JSON block definitions, or JavaScript block definitions.

For top-level connections, you assign the check directly to the property that defines the connection. The value you assign can be null , a string (which becomes the only entry in the connection check), or an array of strings.

{

'type' : 'custom_value_block' ,



'output' : 'a connection check entry' ,

} ,

{

'type' : 'custom_statement_block' ,



'nextStatement' : null ,

'previousStatement' : [ 'four' , 'connection' , 'check' , 'entries' ]

}



For inputs, you can assign the check to a check property of the input definition. If the check property doesn't exist, the check is considered null . The value you assign can be a string, or an array of strings.

{

'type' : 'custom_block' ,

'message0' : '%1 %2' ,



'args0' : [

{

'type' : 'input_value' ,

'check' : 'a connection check entry'

} ,

{

'type' : 'input_statement' ,

'check' : [ 'two' , 'entries' ]

}

]

}



For top-level connections, you can pass the check directly to the method that defines the connection. If you don't pass a value, the check is considered null . The value you pass can be a string (which becomes the only entry in the connection check), or an array of strings.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'custom_value_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . setOutput ( true , 'a connection check entry' ) ;

} ,

} ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'custom_statement_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . setNextStatement ( true ) ;

this . setPreviousStatement ( true , [ 'four' , 'connection' , 'check' , 'entries' ] ) ;

} ,

} ;



For inputs, you can pass the check to the setCheck method, after you have defined the input. If the setCheck method isn't called, the check is considered null . The value you pass can be a string, or an array of strings.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'custom_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendValueInput ( 'NAME' ) . setCheck ( 'a connection check entry' ) ;

this . appendStatementInput ( 'NAME' ) . setCheck ( [ 'two' , 'entries' ] ) ;

} ,

} ;



The built-in blocks have connection checks with the values 'Array' , 'Boolean' , 'Colour' , 'Number' , and 'String' . If you want your blocks to interoperate with the built-in blocks, you can use these values to make them compatible.

This system is quite robust and can solve many use-cases, but it does have a few limitations.

This system does not, by itself, support restricting the "greater context" in which a connection is allowed to connect. For example, you cannot say that a break block is only allowed to exist inside of a loop block. The connection checking system only considers the immediate two connections being connected.

You can support this by using the event system to listen to block move events and check if the block is incorrectly positioned.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'custom_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) { }



onchange : function ( e ) {

if ( this . workspace . isDragging ( ) ) return ;

if ( e . type !== Blockly . Events . BlockMove ) return ;

if ( ! this . getSurroundLoop ( ) ) this . outputConnection . disconnect ( ) ;

}



loopTypes : new Set ( ) ;



getSurroundLoop : function ( ) {

let block = this . getSurroundParent ( ) ;

do {

if ( loopTypes . has ( block . type ) ) return block ;

block = block . getSurroundParent ( ) ;

} while ( block ) ;

return null ;

} ,

}



This system does not, by itself, support defining generic types. For example, you cannot create an "Identity" block, that "returns" whatever its input is.

You can somewhat support this by actively changing the connection check on the block's output to match its input. Which you can do using the event system to listen to block move events.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'custom_block' ] = {

init : function ( ) { }



onchange : function ( e ) {

if ( e . type !== Blockly . Events . BlockMove ) return ;

this . setOutput (

true , this . getInputTargetBlock ( ) ?. outputConnection . getCheck ( ) ) ;

}

}



But if the connected block is also generic, then this doesn't work correctly. There is no good work around for this case.

If this system doesn't work for your use case, you can also change how the connection checks are compared by creating a custom connection checker.

For example, if you wanted to create a more advanced system that handles some of the limitations of this one, you can create a custom connection checker.