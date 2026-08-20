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Connection previewers

A connection previewer creates a visual preview of a pending connection. It gives you an indication of where the dragging block will be connected when it is dropped.

The default connection previewer puts insertion markers where blocks will connect. It also highlights connections, and puts a fade effect on blocks that will be replaced and disconnected.

There are two kinds of pending connections. In one case case, the dropped block replaces an existing block, and the existing block is disconnected. In the other case, the dropped block is inserted without disconnecting other blocks.

Replacement happens when a connection on the dragged block is going to connect to a connection that already has a block, and there is nowhere for the existing block to be reattached. When the dragged block is dropped, the replaced block will be disconnected, and the dragged block will be connected in its place.

By default, we indicate this by putting a fade effect on the block that is being replaced.

Insertion happens in two cases. It happens when a connection on the dragged block is going to connect to a connection that is empty. And it happens when a connection on the dragged block is going to a connection that already has a block, but it can be inserted between the two existing blocks, so the existing block doesn't get disconnected.

By default, we indicate this by creating insertion markers, and highlighting the connections that will connect.

If you want to use a different visual to preview pending connections, you can create a custom IConnectionPreviewer implementation.

You need to implement a constructor and a disposal method for your IConnectionPreviewer .

The constructor is called whenever a block drag begins, and it is passed the block that is being dragged. If you need to initialize any state based on the block, you can do that in the constructor.

class MyConnectionPreviewer implements IConnectionPreviewer {

constructor ( draggedBlock : Blockly . BlockSvg ) {



}

}



The dispose method is called whenever a block drag ends. If you need to dereference any state when your IConnectionPreviewer instance is disposed, you should do that here.

dispose ( ) {



}



Your IConnectionPreviewer needs to implement logic for visually previewing connections.

To preview replacements, implement the previewReplacement method.

previewReplacement ( draggedConn , staticConn , replacedBlock ) {





}



To preview insertions, implement the previewConnection method.

previewConnection ( draggedConn , staticConn ) {



}



If you want to have a different preview depending on if the dragged block is being connected to an empty input, or if it is being inserted between blocks, you can check if the staticConn is currently connected to another connection. If the staticConn is currently connected, then the draggedConn is being inserted between blocks.

previewConnection ( draggedConn , staticConn ) {

if ( staticConn . targetConnection ) {



} else {



}

}



You can preview connections by applying css to the block. For example, the default replacement fade is toggled by adding the blocklyReplaceable CSS class to the block.

previewReplacement ( draggedConn , staticConn , replacedBlock ) {

Blockly . utils . dom . addClass ( replacedblock . getSvgRoot ( ) , 'my-custom-class' ) ;

}



You can preview connections by implementing a custom renderer that has special previewing hooks.

previewReplacement ( draggedConn , staticConn , replacedBlock ) {

const renderer = replacedBlock . workspace . getRenderer ( )

if ( renderer . addReplacementIndicator ) {

renderer . addReplacementIndicator ( replacedBlock ) ;

}

}



Your IConnectionPreviewer needs to be able to hide previews. This gets called when the dragged block moves out of range of all connections, so no preview should be shown. It also gets called right before the previewer is disposed.

hidePreview ( ) {



}



Finally, once you've completed the creation of your IConnectionPreviewer , you need to register it. This associates the renderer with a string so that you can pass it to your configuration options. You can also pass the IConnectionPreviewer class (i.e. constructor) directly to your configuration options.

Blockly . registry . register (

Blockly . registry . Type . CONNECTION_PREVIEWER ,

'MyConnectionPreviewer' ,

MyConnectionPreviewer ,

) ;





const myWorkspace = Blockly . inject ( {



plugins : {

connectionPreviewer : 'myConnectionPreviewer' ,

} ,

} ;





const myWorkspace = Blockly . inject ( {



plugins : {

connectionPreviewer : MyConnectionPreviewer ,

} ,

} ;



For more information about registration, see Injecting subclasses.