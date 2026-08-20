Create custom inputs
To create a custom input, you need to subclass
Input, or one of
its subclasses.
class MyInput extends Blockly.inputs.Input {
// The constructor should always take in a name and a block to be compatible
// with JSON block definitions.
constructor(name, block) {
super(name, block);
// etc...
}
}
Optionally create a connection
If you want your input to have a connection, that should be created in the
constructor, by calling the
makeConnection method.
constructor(name, block) {
super(name, block);
this.connection = this.makeConnection(ConnectionType.INPUT_VALUE);
}
Register the input
To be able to use your custom input in a JSON block definition you need to register it and associate it with a string.
class MyInput extends Blockly.inputs.Input {}
Blockly.registry.register(Blockly.registry.Type.INPUT, 'my_input', MyInput);
note
unlike custom fields, you can't override built-in inputs, and you can't add custom JSON configuration to them.