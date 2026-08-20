On this page

Create custom inputs

To create a custom input, you need to subclass Input , or one of its subclasses.

class MyInput extends Blockly . inputs . Input {





constructor ( name , block ) {

super ( name , block ) ;



}

}



If you want your input to have a connection, that should be created in the constructor, by calling the makeConnection method.

constructor ( name , block ) {

super ( name , block ) ;



this . connection = this . makeConnection ( ConnectionType . INPUT_VALUE ) ;

}



To be able to use your custom input in a JSON block definition you need to register it and associate it with a string.

class MyInput extends Blockly . inputs . Input { }



Blockly . registry . register ( Blockly . registry . Type . INPUT , 'my_input' , MyInput ) ;

