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Mutators

A mutator is a mixin that adds extra serialization (extra state that gets saved and loaded) to a block. For example, the built-in controls_if and list_create_with blocks need extra serialization so that they can save how many inputs they have. It may also add a UI so the user can change the block's shape.

Note that changing the shape of your block does not necessarily mean you need extra serialization. For example, the math_number_property block changes shape, but it does that based on a dropdown field, whose value already gets serialized. As such, it can just use a field validator, and doesn't need a mutator.

See the serialization page for more information about when you need a mutator and when you don't.

Mutators also provide a built-in UI for users to change the shapes of blocks if you provide some optional methods.

Mutators have two pairs of serialization hooks they work with. One pair of hooks works with the new JSON serialization system, and the other pair works with the old XML serialization system. You have to provide at least one of these pairs.

saveExtraState and loadExtraState are serialization hooks that work with the new JSON serialization system. saveExtraState returns a JSON serializable value which represents the extra state of the block, and loadExtraState accepts that same JSON serializable value, and applies it to the block.



saveExtraState : function ( ) {

return {

'itemCount' : this . itemCount_ ,

} ;

} ,



loadExtraState : function ( state ) {

this . itemCount_ = state [ 'itemCount' ] ;



this . updateShape_ ( ) ;

} ,



The resulting JSON will look like:

{

"type" : "lists_create_with" ,

"extraState" : {

"itemCount" : 3

}

}



If your block is in its default state when it is serialized, then your saveExtraState method can return null to indicate this. If your saveExtraState method returns null then no extraState property is added to the JSON. This keeps your save file size small.

saveExtraState also receives an optional doFullSerialization parameter. This is used by blocks that reference state serialized by a different serializer (like backing data models). The parameter signals that the referenced state won't be available when the block is deserialized, so the block should serialize all of the backing state itself. For example, this is true when an individual block is serialized, or when a block is copy-pasted.

Two common use cases for this are:

When an individual block is loaded into a workspace where the backing data model doesn't exist, it has enough information in its own state to create a new data model.

When a block is copy-pasted, it always creates a new backing data model instead of referencing an existing one.

Some blocks that use this are the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures blocks. Normally they serialize a reference to a backing data model, which stores their state. But if the doFullSerialization parameter is true, then they serialize all of their state. The shareable procedure blocks use this to make sure that when they are copy-pasted they create a new backing data model, instead of referencing an existing model.

mutationToDom and domToMutation are serialization hooks that work with the old XML serialization system. Only use these hooks if you have to (e.g. you're working on an old code-base that hasn't migrated yet), otherwise use saveExtraState and loadExtraState .

mutationToDom returns an XML node which represents the extra state of the block, and domToMutation accepts that same XML node and applies the state to the block.



mutationToDom : function ( ) {





var container = Blockly . utils . xml . createElement ( 'mutation' ) ;

container . setAttribute ( 'items' , this . itemCount_ ) ;

return container ;

} ,



domToMutation : function ( xmlElement ) {

this . itemCount_ = parseInt ( xmlElement . getAttribute ( 'items' ) , 10 ) ;



this . updateShape_ ( ) ;

} ,



The resulting XML will look like:

< block type = " lists_create_with " >

< mutation items = " 3 " > </ mutation >

</ block >



If your mutationToDom function returns null, then no extra element will be added to the XML.

In many cases, you will want to add a UI to your mutators so that users can select the block shape that they want. If you add the compose and decompose functions (explained below), Blockly will add a default mutator UI to your block. This includes a clickable gear icon which opens the mutator UI in a bubble.

You don't have to use this UI if you want to add extra serialization. You could use a custom UI, like the blocks-plus-minus plugin provides, or you could use no UI at all!

The default UI relies on the compose and decompose functions.

decompose "explodes" the block into smaller sub-blocks which can be moved around, added and deleted. This function should return a "top block" which is the main block in the mutator workspace that sub-blocks connect to.

compose then interprets the configuration of the sub-blocks and uses them to modify the main block. This function should accept the "top block" which was returned by decompose as a parameter.

Note that these functions get "mixed in" to the block being "mutated" so this can be used to refer to that block.



decompose : function ( workspace ) {





var topBlock = workspace . newBlock ( 'lists_create_with_container' ) ;

topBlock . initSvg ( ) ;





var connection = topBlock . getInput ( 'STACK' ) . connection ;

for ( var i = 0 ; i < this . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

var itemBlock = workspace . newBlock ( 'lists_create_with_item' ) ;

itemBlock . initSvg ( ) ;

connection . connect ( itemBlock . previousConnection ) ;

connection = itemBlock . nextConnection ;

}





return topBlock ;

} ,





compose : function ( topBlock ) {



var itemBlock = topBlock . getInputTargetBlock ( 'STACK' ) ;









var connections = [ ] ;

while ( itemBlock && ! itemBlock . isInsertionMarker ( ) ) {

connections . push ( itemBlock . valueConnection_ ) ;

itemBlock = itemBlock . nextConnection &&

itemBlock . nextConnection . targetBlock ( ) ;

}







for ( var i = 0 ; i < this . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

var connection = this . getInput ( 'ADD' + i ) . connection . targetConnection ;

if ( connection && connections . indexOf ( connection ) == - 1 ) {

connection . disconnect ( ) ;

}

}







this . itemCount_ = connections . length ;

this . updateShape_ ( ) ;





for ( var i = 0 ; i < this . itemCount_ ; i ++ ) {

connections [ i ] . reconnect ( this , 'ADD' + i ) ;

}

} ,



Optionally, you can also define a saveConnections function which works with the default UI. This function gives you a chance to associate children of your main block (which exists on the main workspace) with sub-blocks that exist in your mutator workspace. You can then use this data to make sure your compose function properly re-connects the children of your main block when your sub-blocks are reorganized.

saveConnections should accept the "top block" returned by your decompose function as a parameter. If the saveConnections function is defined, Blockly will call it before calling compose .

saveConnections : function ( topBlock ) {



var itemBlock = topBlock . getInputTargetBlock ( 'STACK' ) ;









var i = 0 ;

while ( itemBlock ) {



var input = this . getInput ( 'ADD' + i ) ;



itemBlock . valueConnection_ = input && input . connection . targetConnection ;

i ++ ;

itemBlock = itemBlock . nextConnection &&

itemBlock . nextConnection . targetBlock ( ) ;

}

} ,



Mutators are just a special kind of mixin, so they also have to be registered before you can use them in your block type's JSON definition.



Blockly . Extensions . registerMutator ( name , mixinObj , opt_helperFn , opt_blockList ) ;





Blockly . Extensions . registerMutator (

'controls_if_mutator' ,

{



} ,

undefined ,

[ 'controls_if_elseif' , 'controls_if_else' ] ,

) ;



name : A string to associate with the mutator so you can use it in JSON.

: A string to associate with the mutator so you can use it in JSON. mixinObj : An object containing the various mutation methods. E.g. saveExtraState and loadExtraState .

: An object containing the various mutation methods. E.g. and . opt_helperFn : An optional helper function that will run on the block after the mixin is mixed in.

: An optional helper function that will run on the block after the mixin is mixed in. opt_blockList : An optional array of block types (as strings) that will be added to the flyout in the default mutator UI, if the UI methods are also defined.

Note that unlike extensions, each block type may only have one mutator. Once you have registered your mutator, you can add it to a block's JSON definition.

{



"mutator" : "controls_if_mutator"

}



Along with the mixin, a mutator may register a helper function. This function is run on each block of the given type after it is created and the mixinObj is added. It can be used to add additional triggers or effects to a mutation.

For example, you could add a helper to your list-like block that sets the initial number of items:

var helper = function ( ) {

this . itemCount_ = 5 ;

this . updateShape ( ) ;

} ;

