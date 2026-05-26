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Custom blocks overview

Blockly comes with a large number of predefined blocks, from mathematical functions to looping structures. However, most applications need to define and implement custom blocks for their domain. For example, a drawing application might need blocks to draw lines and circles and a robotics application might need blocks to move an arm and manipulate a claw.

To define and use a new type of block, you need three things:

  • Block definition: Defines the look and feel of a block type as well as certain behaviors.
  • Block-code generator: Generates the code string for blocks of this type. It is always written in JavaScript, even if the target language is not JavaScript.
  • Toolbox reference: A reference to the block type in the toolbox, so users can add it to the workspace.

Block definition

A block definition defines the look and feel of a block, such as its text, fields, connections, and colour. It can also define block-specific behavior, such as a block-specific event handler. For example, this block:

A string_length block.

can be defined in JSON or JavaScript as follows:

Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([{
  "type": "string_length",
  "message0": 'length of %1',
  "args0": [
    {
      "type": "input_value",
      "name": "VALUE",
      "check": "String"
    }
  ],
  "output": "Number",
  "colour": 160,
  "tooltip": "Returns number of letters in the provided text.",
  "helpUrl": "http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp"
}]);

For more information about block definitions and how they work, see What's a block definition?.

Block-code generators

To transform a block into code, you need separate generator functions for each language you want to generate. For example, here is a generator that generates JavaScript:

javascriptGenerator.forBlock['string_length'] = function (block, generator) {
  // String or array length.
  var argument0 =
    generator.valueToCode(block, 'VALUE', Order.FUNCTION_CALL) || "''";
  return [argument0 + '.length', Order.MEMBER];
};

The generator function accepts the block being processed and a language generator. It generates code for any blocks attached to inputs (such as the VALUE input in the example) and any fields, and then concatenates the resulting strings into a larger expression.

For more information, see Block-code generators.

Toolbox reference

After you have defined your block type, use the type name to reference it in a toolbox:

var toolbox = {
     "kind": "categoryToolbox",
     "name": "Text"
     "contents": [
       {
         "kind": "block",
         "type": "string_length"
       },
     ]
   };

For more information, see Define a flyout toolbox or Define a category toolbox.