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Custom blocks overview

Blockly comes with a large number of predefined blocks, from mathematical functions to looping structures. However, most applications need to define and implement custom blocks for their domain. For example, a drawing application might need blocks to draw lines and circles and a robotics application might need blocks to move an arm and manipulate a claw.

To define and use a new type of block, you need three things:

Block definition : Defines the look and feel of a block type as well as certain behaviors.

: Defines the look and feel of a block type as well as certain behaviors. Block-code generator : Generates the code string for blocks of this type. It is always written in JavaScript, even if the target language is not JavaScript.

: Generates the code string for blocks of this type. It is always written in JavaScript, even if the target language is not JavaScript. Toolbox reference: A reference to the block type in the toolbox, so users can add it to the workspace.

A block definition defines the look and feel of a block, such as its text, fields, connections, and colour. It can also define block-specific behavior, such as a block-specific event handler. For example, this block:

can be defined in JSON or JavaScript as follows:

JSON

JavaScript Blockly . common . defineBlocksWithJsonArray ( [ {

"type" : "string_length" ,

"message0" : 'length of %1' ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "input_value" ,

"name" : "VALUE" ,

"check" : "String"

}

] ,

"output" : "Number" ,

"colour" : 160 ,

"tooltip" : "Returns number of letters in the provided text." ,

"helpUrl" : "http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp"

} ] ) ;

Blockly . Blocks [ 'string_length' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendValueInput ( 'VALUE' )

. setCheck ( 'String' )

. appendField ( 'length of' ) ;

this . setOutput ( true , 'Number' ) ;

this . setColour ( 160 ) ;

this . setTooltip ( 'Returns number of letters in the provided text.' ) ;

this . setHelpUrl ( 'http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp' ) ;

}

} ;



For more information about block definitions and how they work, see What's a block definition?.

To transform a block into code, you need separate generator functions for each language you want to generate. For example, here is a generator that generates JavaScript:

javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'string_length' ] = function ( block , generator ) {



var argument0 =

generator . valueToCode ( block , 'VALUE' , Order . FUNCTION_CALL ) || "''" ;

return [ argument0 + '.length' , Order . MEMBER ] ;

} ;



The generator function accepts the block being processed and a language generator. It generates code for any blocks attached to inputs (such as the VALUE input in the example) and any fields, and then concatenates the resulting strings into a larger expression.

For more information, see Block-code generators.

After you have defined your block type, use the type name to reference it in a toolbox:

JSON

XML var toolbox = {

"kind" : "categoryToolbox" ,

"name" : "Text"

"contents" : [

{

"kind" : "block" ,

"type" : "string_length"

} ,

]

} ;

< xml id = " toolbox " style = " display : none " > WHY IS THERE DISPLAY: NONE HERE?

< category name = " Text " >

< block type = " string_length " > </ block >

</ category >

...

</ xml >



For more information, see Define a flyout toolbox or Define a category toolbox.