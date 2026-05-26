Custom blocks overview
Blockly comes with a large number of predefined blocks, from mathematical functions to looping structures. However, most applications need to define and implement custom blocks for their domain. For example, a drawing application might need blocks to draw lines and circles and a robotics application might need blocks to move an arm and manipulate a claw.
To define and use a new type of block, you need three things:
- Block definition: Defines the look and feel of a block type as well as certain behaviors.
- Block-code generator: Generates the code string for blocks of this type. It is always written in JavaScript, even if the target language is not JavaScript.
- Toolbox reference: A reference to the block type in the toolbox, so users can add it to the workspace.
Block definition
A block definition defines the look and feel of a block, such as its text, fields, connections, and colour. It can also define block-specific behavior, such as a block-specific event handler. For example, this block:
can be defined in JSON or JavaScript as follows:
- JSON
- JavaScript
Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([{
"type": "string_length",
"message0": 'length of %1',
"args0": [
{
"type": "input_value",
"name": "VALUE",
"check": "String"
}
],
"output": "Number",
"colour": 160,
"tooltip": "Returns number of letters in the provided text.",
"helpUrl": "http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp"
}]);
Blockly.Blocks['string_length'] = {
init: function() {
this.appendValueInput('VALUE')
.setCheck('String')
.appendField('length of');
this.setOutput(true, 'Number');
this.setColour(160);
this.setTooltip('Returns number of letters in the provided text.');
this.setHelpUrl('http://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_length_string.asp');
}
};
For more information about block definitions and how they work, see What's a block definition?.
Block-code generators
To transform a block into code, you need separate generator functions for each language you want to generate. For example, here is a generator that generates JavaScript:
javascriptGenerator.forBlock['string_length'] = function (block, generator) {
// String or array length.
var argument0 =
generator.valueToCode(block, 'VALUE', Order.FUNCTION_CALL) || "''";
return [argument0 + '.length', Order.MEMBER];
};
The generator function accepts the block being processed and a language
generator. It generates code for any blocks attached to inputs (such as the
VALUE input in the example) and any fields, and then concatenates the
resulting strings into a larger expression.
For more information, see Block-code generators.
Toolbox reference
After you have defined your block type, use the type name to reference it in a toolbox:
- JSON
- XML
var toolbox = {
"kind": "categoryToolbox",
"name": "Text"
"contents": [
{
"kind": "block",
"type": "string_length"
},
]
};
<xml id="toolbox" style="display: none"> WHY IS THERE DISPLAY: NONE HERE?
<category name="Text">
<block type="string_length"></block>
</category>
...
</xml>
For more information, see Define a flyout toolbox or Define a category toolbox.