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Create custom procedure blocks

Creating custom procedure blocks requires that you:

Install the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin, as described on the using procedures page. Use the JSON serialization system, as explained on the overview page.

note If you defined custom procedure blocks to work with the legacy procedure system (before @blockly/block-shareable-procedures was available) you can upgrade them to work with the new @blockly/block-shareable-procedures blocks by following the steps that follow.

Both procedure definition and procedure caller blocks reference a backing data model which defines the signature of the procedure (name, parameters, and return). This enables more flexibility in how you design your application (e.g. you could allow procedures to be defined in one workspace, and referenced in another).

This means that you will need to add the procedure data models to the workspace for your blocks to work. There are many ways you could do this (e.g. custom UIs).

The @blockly/block-shareable-procedures does this by having procedure-definition blocks dynamically create their backing data models when they are instantiated into the workspace. To implement this yourself, you create the model in init and delete it in destroy .

import { ObservableProcedureModel } from '@blockly/block-shareable-procedures' ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_def' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . model = new ObservableProcedureModel ( 'default name' ) ;

this . workspace . getProcedureMap ( ) . add ( model ) ;



}



destroy : function ( ) {







if ( this . isInsertionMarker ( ) ) return ;

this . workspace . getProcedureMap ( ) . delete ( model . getId ( ) ) ;

}

}



Your procedure definition and procedure call blocks need to implement the getProcedureModel , isProcedureDef , and getVarModels methods. These are the hooks Blockly code uses to get information about your procedure blocks.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_def' ] = {

getProcedureModel ( ) {

return this . model ;

} ,



isProcedureDef ( ) {

return true ;

} ,



getVarModels ( ) {





return [ ] ;

} ,

} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_call' ] = {

getProcedureModel ( ) {

return this . model ;

} ,



isProcedureDef ( ) {

return false ;

} ,



getVarModels ( ) {





return [ ] ;

} ,

} ;



Your procedure definition and procedure call blocks need to implement the doProcedureUpdate method. This is the hook the data models call to tell your procedure blocks to re-render themselves.

Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_def' ] = {

doProcedureUpdate ( ) {

this . setFieldValue ( this . model . getName ( ) , 'NAME' ) ;

this . setFieldValue (

this . model . getParameters ( )

. map ( ( p ) => p . getName ( ) )

. join ( ',' )

'PARAMS' ) ;

this . setFieldValue (

this . model . getReturnTypes ( ) . join ( ',' ) , 'RETURN' ) ;

}

} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_call' ] = {

doProcedureUpdate ( ) {



}

} ;



Serialization for procedure blocks must do two separate things.

When loading from JSON your blocks will need to grab a reference to their backing data model, because the blocks and models are serialized separately. When copying and pasting a procedure block, the block will need to serialize the entire state of its procedure model, so that it can be replicated.

Both of these things are handled through saveExtraState and loadExtraState . Note again that custom procedure blocks are only supported when using the JSON serialization system, so we only need to define JSON serialization hooks.

import {

ObservableProcedureModel ,

ObservableParameterModel ,

isProcedureBlock

} from '@blockly/block-shareable-procedures' ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_def' ] = {





saveExtraState ( doFullSerialization ) {

const state = Object . create ( null ) ;

state [ 'procedureId' ] : this . model . getId ( ) ;



if ( doFullSerialization ) {

state [ 'name' ] = this . model . getName ( ) ;

state [ 'parameters' ] = this . model . getParameters ( ) . map ( ( p ) => {

return { name : p . getName ( ) , p . getId ( ) } ;

} ) ;

state [ 'returnTypes' ] = this . model . getReturnTypes ( ) ;





state [ 'createNewModel' ] = true ;

}



return state ;

} ,



loadExtraState ( state ) {

const id = state [ 'procedureId' ]

const map = this . workspace . getProcedureMap ( ) ;



if ( map . has ( id ) && ! state [ 'createNewModel' ] ) {



map . delete ( this . model . getId ( ) ) ;



this . model = map . get ( id ) ;

this . doProcedureUpdate ( ) ;

return ;

}







this . model

. setName ( state [ 'name' ] )

. setReturnTypes ( state [ 'returnTypes' ] ) ;

for ( const [ i , param ] of state [ 'parameters' ] . entries ( ) ) {

this . model . insertParameter (

i ,

new ObservableParameterModel (

this . workspace , param [ 'name' ] , param [ 'id' ] ) ) ;

}

this . doProcedureUpdate ( ) ;

} ,

} ;



Blockly . Blocks [ 'my_procedure_call' ] = {

saveExtraState ( ) {

return {

'procedureId' : this . model . getId ( ) ,

} ;

} ,



loadExtraState ( state ) {



this . workspace . getProcedureMap ( ) . delete ( model . getId ( ) ) ;



this . model = this . workspace . getProcedureMap ( )

. get ( state [ 'procedureId' ] ) ;

if ( this . model ) this . doProcedureUpdate ( ) ;

} ,





onchange ( event ) {

if ( event . type === Blockly . Events . BLOCK_CREATE &&

event . blockId === this . id ) {

if ( ! this . model ) {

this . dispose ( ) ;

}

}

}

} ;



You can also add the ability for users to modify the procedure model. Calling the insertParameter , deleteParameter , or setReturnTypes methods will automatically trigger your blocks to rerender (via doProcedureUpdate ).

Options for creating UIs to modify the procedure model include using mutators (which the built-in procedure blocks use), image fields with click handlers, something completely external to Blockly, etc.

Blockly’s built-in dynamic procedure category is specific to Blockly’s built-in procedure blocks. So to be able to access your blocks, you will need to define your own custom dynamic category, and add it to your toolbox.