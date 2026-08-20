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Create custom procedure data models

Procedure blocks all reference backing data models which define the signature of the procedure (name, parameters, and return). The data models provided by the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin are built to replicate the behavior of Blockly's legacy built-in procedure blocks.

This includes some behavior that you may not want for your custom procedure blocks, including:

Return types are not supported

All parameters are associated with a global variable

If you want different behavior, you can create your own custom procedure data models.

Your procedure data model needs to implement the IProcedureModel interface.

class MyProcedureModel {

constructor ( workspace , name , id ) {

this . workspace = workspace ;

this . name = name ;

this . id = id ;





} ,





}



Your parameter data model needs to implement the IParameterModel interface.

class MyParameterModel {

constructor ( workspace , name , id ) {

this . workspace = workspace ;

this . name = name ;

this . id = id ;

} ,



setProcedureModel ( model ) {

this . model = model ;

return this ;

}





}



Any of the methods that trigger changes to the procedure model should also call triggerProceduresUpdate from the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin. This will call doProcedureUpdate on any procedure blocks, causing them to rerender.

import { triggerProceduresUpdate } from '@blockly/block-shareable-procedures' ;



class MyProcedureModel {

setName ( name ) {

this . name = name ;

triggerProcedureUpdate ( ) ;

return this ;

}





}



class MyParameterModel {

setName ( name ) {

this . name = name ;

triggerProcedureUpdate ( ) ;

return this ;

}





}



The procedure models in the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin also fire events when the procedures are modified. This allows multiple workspaces to be kept in sync, and procedure models to be shared across them. You can also choose to fire events if you want.

Your classes also each need a static loadState method to support deserialization.