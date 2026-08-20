Create custom procedure data models
Procedure blocks all reference backing data models which define the signature of the procedure (name, parameters, and return). The data models provided by the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin are built to replicate the behavior of Blockly's legacy built-in procedure blocks.
This includes some behavior that you may not want for your custom procedure blocks, including:
- Return types are not supported
- All parameters are associated with a global variable
If you want different behavior, you can create your own custom procedure data models.
Procedure model implementation
Your procedure data model needs to implement the
IProcedureModel interface.
class MyProcedureModel {
constructor(workspace, name, id) {
this.workspace = workspace;
this.name = name;
this.id = id;
// Note: construction should not add the model to the procedure map.
},
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}
Parameter model implementation
Your parameter data model needs to implement the
IParameterModel interface.
class MyParameterModel {
constructor(workspace, name, id) {
this.workspace = workspace;
this.name = name;
this.id = id;
},
setProcedureModel(model) {
this.model = model;
return this;
}
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}
Trigger changes
Any of the methods that trigger changes to the procedure model should also call
triggerProceduresUpdate from the
@blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin. This will
call
doProcedureUpdate on any procedure blocks, causing them to rerender.
import { triggerProceduresUpdate } from '@blockly/block-shareable-procedures';
class MyProcedureModel {
setName(name) {
this.name = name;
triggerProcedureUpdate();
return this;
}
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}
class MyParameterModel {
setName(name) {
this.name = name;
triggerProcedureUpdate();
return this;
}
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}
Events
The procedure models in the @blockly/block-shareable-procedures plugin also fire events when the procedures are modified. This allows multiple workspaces to be kept in sync, and procedure models to be shared across them. You can also choose to fire events if you want.
Deserialization
Your classes also each need a
static loadState method to support
deserialization.
class MyProcedureModel {
static loadState(state, workspace) {
// Note that the procedure model should not deserialize parameters.
// The deserializer will handle that.
return new MyProcedureModel(workspace, state.name, state.id);
}
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}
class MyParameterModel {
static loadState(state, workspace) {
return new MyParameterModel(workspace, state.name, state.id);
}
// Other methods are omitted for brevity...
}