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Constant provider

The ConstantProvider is a collection of magic numbers, shapes and strings used by all of the other renderer components, as well as other parts of Blockly like the built-in fields.

All constant values are assumed to be constant! Changing values at runtime causes rendering bugs.

The constant provider contains definitions for the standard shapes of different connections. Notch es define the shapes of next and previous connections. And the PuzzleTab s define the shapes of input and output connections. (These names are based on the shapes provided by the default renderer.)

The constant provider can also define the shapes of connections dynamically based on their connection check. This is done using the shapeFor method.

The constant provider also defines paths for other various parts of the block, like jagged edges for collapsed blocks.

And finally, the constant provider also defines various values for things like the padding between different elements, or the minimum heights of rows.