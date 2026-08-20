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Elements

During measurement the block gets broken up into rows containing non-overlapping elements and element spacers.

Elements represent visual things on a block. Examples include elements representing:

Fields

Icons

Connections

Corners

Each element is a rectangle defining the bounds of the visual thing, plus some extra data specific to each kind of element.

The bounds of the element are usually determined by some external class (that is, the thing they represent). For example, field elements represent fields, and their size is determined by the field's getSize method.

An element spacer is an empty space that goes between elements in a row.

The bounds of spacers are determined by the render info during measurement. After measuring all of the elements of the block, the render info inserts spaces of its chosen size between the elements. The sizes don't have to be consistent; they are often different depending on the elements to either side of the spacer.