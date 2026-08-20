Path object

The PathObject contains the SVG elements in the DOM that make up the block.

For example, in the Geras renderer, blocks have a "main" path, a "dark" path and a "light" path, to give them a 3d effect. The path object creates the SVG elements for each of these paths.

This is opposed to the Thrasos renderer, whose blocks have a single path element with a stroke:

It also handles: