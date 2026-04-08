Renderers
The shape of a block is determined by a renderer, based on the block's definition (that is, its fields and connections).
Built-in renderers
Blockly provides three built-in renderers, each of which give a slightly different feel to the program.
|Renderer
|Description
|Image
|Thrasos
|The recommended renderer. It is a more modern take on the geras renderer, with more even spacing and solid borders.
|Geras
|The default renderer. It is the original renderer that Blockly was built with.
|Zelos
|A renderer based on Scratch-3.0 block design.
To use one of these renderers, pass the name into the configuration options:
Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
renderer: 'thrasos',
});
Custom renderers
If you want to give your program a different look and feel than any of the built-in renderers, you can also create a custom renderer. To get started the Blockly team recommends you:
- Read through the renderer concept docs to learn how all of the components of a renderer fit together.
- Complete the custom renderer codelab to get hands-on practice with custom rendering.
- Add the debug renderer to your project.
- Customize your renderer.