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Renderers

The shape of a block is determined by a renderer, based on the block's definition (that is, its fields and connections).

Blockly provides three built-in renderers, each of which give a slightly different feel to the program.

Renderer Description Image Thrasos The recommended renderer. It is a more modern take on the geras renderer, with more even spacing and solid borders. Geras The default renderer. It is the original renderer that Blockly was built with. Zelos A renderer based on Scratch-3.0 block design.

To use one of these renderers, pass the name into the configuration options:

Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {

renderer : 'thrasos' ,

} ) ;



If you want to give your program a different look and feel than any of the built-in renderers, you can also create a custom renderer. To get started the Blockly team recommends you: