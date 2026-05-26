On this page

Variables

Variables are an important programming concept. Blockly supports dynamically typed languages such as Python and JavaScript and with a little extra work, you can add information to support strongly typed languages (or static typed languages) such as Java or C.

For more information on dynamic versus static typed languages, see Introduction to Data Types: Static, Dynamic, Strong & Weak.

Blockly supplies variable fields which are dynamic dropdown boxes that show the names of variables the user has provided. Below is an example of one.

By default, Blockly allows any type to be assigned to a variable and all of Blockly's provided generators are for dynamically typed languages. If you are using a typed language instead, you can configure Blockly to support it by doing the following:

The most basic blocks for accessing and manipulating a variable are the getter and setter blocks. Let's walk through the getter and setter blocks that Blockly provides.

JSON

JavaScript

{

"type" : "variables_get" ,

"message0" : "%1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_variable" ,

"name" : "VAR" ,

"variable" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_DEFAULT_NAME}"

}

] ,

"output" : null ,

...

} ,





{

"type" : "variables_set" ,

"message0" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_SET}" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_variable" ,

"name" : "VAR" ,

"variable" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_DEFAULT_NAME}"

} ,

{

"type" : "input_value" ,

"name" : "VALUE"

}

] ,

...

}



Blockly . Blocks [ 'variables_get' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldVariable ( "VAR_NAME" ) , "FIELD_NAME" ) ;

this . setOutput ( true , null ) ;

...

}

} ;







Blockly . Blocks [ 'variables_set' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendValueInput ( "NAME" )

. setCheck ( null )

. appendField ( "set" )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldVariable ( "VAR_NAME" ) , "FIELD_NAME" )

. appendField ( "to" ) ;

this . setOutput ( true , null ) ;

...

}

} ;



This creates the following two blocks:

An important detail to notice is that by setting the variable getter's "output" to null, the return value can be of any type. Also, notice that variable setter's input does not specify any checks. As a result, the variable can be set to any type of value.

You can add getters and setters that enforce type checking. For example, if you have created a variable of type "Panda" , the following definitions create a getter and setter with the appropriate types.

JSON

JavaScript

{

"type" : "variables_get_panda" ,

"message0" : "%1" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_variable" ,

"name" : "VAR" ,

"variable" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_DEFAULT_NAME}" ,

"variableTypes" : [ "Panda" ] ,

"defaultType" : "Panda"

}

] ,

"output" : "Panda" ,

...

} ,





{

"type" : "variables_set_panda" ,

"message0" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_SET}" ,

"args0" : [

{

"type" : "field_variable" ,

"name" : "VAR" ,

"variable" : "%{BKY_VARIABLES_DEFAULT_NAME}" ,

"variableTypes" : [ "Panda" ] ,

"defaultType" : "Panda"

} ,

{

"type" : "input_value" ,

"name" : "VALUE" ,

"check" : "Panda"

}

] ,

"previousStatement" : null ,

"nextStatement" : null ,

...

}



Blockly . Blocks [ 'variables_get_panda' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendDummyInput ( )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldVariable (

"VAR_NAME" , [ 'Panda' ] , 'Panda' ) , "FIELD_NAME" ) ;

this . setOutput ( true , 'Panda' ) ;

...

}

} ;





Blockly . Blocks [ 'variables_set_panda' ] = {

init : function ( ) {

this . appendValueInput ( "NAME" )

. setCheck ( 'Panda' )

. appendField ( "set" )

. appendField ( new Blockly . FieldVariable (

"VAR_NAME" , null , [ 'Panda' ] , 'Panda' ) , "FIELD_NAME" )

. appendField ( "to" ) ;

this . setPreviousStatement ( true , null ) ;

this . setNextStatement ( true , null ) ;

...

}

} ;



This creates two types of blocks, a getter and a setter. Their dropdowns only display variables of type "Panda" . Their inputs and outputs only accept connections with type "Panda" . The defaultType of the field must be set to one of the values in the variableTypes array. Not setting the defaultType while providing a variableTypes array will cause an error to be thrown.

By default there is no visual indicator to tell the user which type is being used. One easy way to differentiate variable types is by colour.

note The variableTypes key is optional on a field_variable. If it is undefined only variables of the empty string type "" will be shown. To show all variables of any type use "variableTypes": null .

To make this new type of variable useful to your users, you need to add a way to create and use the new variables.

Create a new dynamic category for variables if you do not already have one.

Add your new getters and setters to the category.

Next, your user needs a way to create variables. The simplest way is with a "Create Variable" button.

When creating the button, make the callback call

Blockly . Variables . createVariableButtonHandler (

button . getTargetWorkspace ( ) ,

null ,

'panda' ,

) ;



and a "Panda" typed variable will be created!

The easiest way to allow users to create variables of multiple types is to have one "create" button per type (e.g. Create String Variable, Create Number Variable, Create Panda Variable).

If you have more than two or three variable types, you can quickly end up with too many buttons. In that case, consider using @blockly/plugin-typed-variable-modal to display a popup from which users can select their desired variable type.