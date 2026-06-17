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Accessibility principles

Web accessibility means making websites, tools, and content that are usable by as many people as possible. Making accessible websites is the right thing to do; it is also a legal requirement in many places. To be accessible, a web page must be perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. Together these form the POUR framework.

Assistive technology (AT) is software and hardware that people with disabilities use to interact with computers. Some assistive technology is very specialized, such as refreshable braille displays. Other assistive technology is built into everyday tools, such as pinch-to-zoom on a tablet or captions and transcripts on videos. Assistive technology often modifies either the input or the output of a computer to make it more perceivable or operable.

An example of AT that modifies input is eye tracking software. People with motor impairments who cannot use a mouse or keyboard can use a camera to track where they are looking and control a mouse on a screen. Much of the AT that modifies input emulates a keyboard or a mouse. An example of AT that modifies output is a screen reader, which converts screen content into text or audio. Screen readers are often used by people with visual impairments.

For a web page to be robust it must work with a large range of assistive technologies by following standard patterns. Screen readers and keyboard controls can be used as proxies for large categories of assistive technology when doing technical design for accessibility.

In general the best way to make a web page accessible is to use appropriately annotated semantic HTML. For a screen reader to work on a web page the browser must provide information about all of the contents of the page. This information, such as name and role, is provided in the accessibility tree. When you use semantic HTML the browser is responsible for keeping the accessibility tree up to date and keeping track of where the user is on a page. The screen reader is responsible for providing that information to the user in their preferred format.

note For more information on how to build accessible web pages, check out the Mozilla documentation on accessibility and the WAI Authoring Practices Guide.

Most web pages use HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to display interactive content. Blockly is built on a technology called Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) that is commonly used to create charts, graphs, and images. Unlike HTML, SVG does not have well-defined accessibility features for interactive applications like Blockly. Because Blockly cannot rely on semantic HTML, the library is responsible for keeping the accessibility tree up to date with the information displayed visually and contained in the DOM.

Blockly is responsible for interpreting user input in the workspace and making appropriate updates to the blocks and accessibility tree to ensure correct output with a wide range of assistive technology. When you build a web page that uses Blockly you are responsible for making all of the non-Blockly parts of the page accessible. That includes program output, documentation, and examples. You are also responsible for the accessibility of any custom fields that you create.

A user’s experience is the combination of the web page, the user’s technology (e.g. browser, screen reader, and pointing device) and context (e.g. indoor vs outdoor). It is impossible to say that a website is “100% accessible” because there is no way to test for all possible combinations--and because some accessibility needs conflict. Instead we use standards.

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) are an international accessibility standard. We say that a site is accessible if it meets WCAG criteria. As of 2026, the Blockly library aims to meet WCAG 2.2 Level AA. The compliance page has more information about Blockly's compliance with WCAG, including an Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR).

Design considerations and guidelines

Blockly’s keyboard navigation is designed to be independently usable by an eight-year old child with no vision after an orientation session with a sighted adult. It is not designed for pre-readers and it is not designed to be used without onboarding. We suggest that educational applications built on Blockly provide onboarding through a keyboard navigation tutorial and tactile resources for blind students. Applications designed for adult users should at minimum provide easily-accessible documentation on keyboard navigation and other accessibility features.

The curb cut effect is a key phenomenon in accessibility. A curb cut is the ramp in a sidewalk that lets a person with a wheelchair, stroller, or cart change level from the sidewalk to the street. In the US, curb cuts are required because of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. Technically, curb cuts are an accessibility solution for people in wheelchairs. In reality, curb cuts saw immediate adoption by many others: parents pushing strollers, people making deliveries, people pushing shopping carts or furniture dollies or luggage, and much more. The curb cut effect describes a feature designed to solve an issue for one group that is adopted and used by a much wider group.

Blockly’s accessibility features are designed and tested with blind and low vision children, but they are intended to act as a curb cut for wider usage. Keyboard navigation can be useful for students with broken trackpads, users with motor impairments, and professionals who want to use shortcuts to quickly write code. To support those use cases, Blockly’s keyboard navigation system is always on and supports seamless switching between keyboard and mouse interactions. We use consistent, learner-appropriate language in screen reader output to facilitate conversations between blind and low vision users and their sighted peers, teachers, or colleagues.

The design of Blockly’s keyboard navigation system is informed by co-design and testing with blind and sighted students and their teachers, feedback from a panel of blind and low vision youth, and academic literature on assistive technology usage for blind and low vision students. The Blockly team applied their knowledge of a wide range of Blockly-based applications, from early programming education to industrial and commercial applications. Our goal with keyboard controls is full parity: it should be possible to use all of Blockly’s features from the keyboard and with a screen reader or other text-based output device.

We believe that the system appropriately balances the competing needs of young novice users and older or more experienced users. Basic programming can be done with a limited set of keys and concepts, supporting young learners and their teachers. More complex behaviour can be accessed through advanced shortcuts and context menus, supporting users who are familiar with computer interface conventions. We recommend that applications introduce the basic shortcuts explicitly and make it easy for users to find a full list of shortcuts and their actions.