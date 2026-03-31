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Block appearance

The appearance of blocks provides important clues on how they are to be used. Here are some things to consider when styling your own blocks.

In the 2000s the 'Aqua' look was in style and every onscreen object was decorated with highlighting and shadows. In the 2010s the 'Material Design' look came into style and every onscreen object was simplified to a clean, flat, borderless shape. Most block programming environments have highlighting and shadows around each block, so when today's graphic designers see this they invariably strip off these outdated decorations.

As can be seen in the above example of five blocks (from scriptr.io), these 'outdated decorations' are vital for distinguishing connected blocks that are the same colour.

Recommendation: If reskinning Blockly, don't let today's fashions break your app.

Feedback from children in the US (though interestingly not from other nations) revealed rampant confusion between left and right. This was resolved with the addition of arrows. If direction is relative (to an avatar, for example) the style of arrow is important. A → straight arrow or a ↱ turn arrow is confusing when the avatar is facing the opposite direction. Most helpful is a ⟳ circular arrow, even in cases where the angle turned is smaller than the arrow indicates.

Recommendation: Supplement text with Unicode icons where possible.

Blockly has two different connection types: the horizontal puzzle shapes and the vertical stacking notches. A good user interface should strive to minimize the number of design elements. Accordingly, many designers try to make both connection types look the same (as shown below).

The result creates confusion among new users as they search for ways to rotate blocks so that they can fit into incompatible connections. Blockly makes programming elements visual and tangible, so one has to be mindful of inadvertently suggesting user interactions which are not supported.

Accordingly, Blockly uses a tightly-fitting puzzle shape for value connections, and a visually distinct alignment notch for statement stacking.

Recommendation: If reskinning Blockly, ensure horizontal and vertical connections look different.

'C'-shaped blocks invariably have a connector on the inside-top, but some environments also have a connector on the inside bottom (e.g. Wonder Workshop) whereas others do not (e.g. Blockly and Scratch). Since most statement blocks have both a top and bottom connector, some users do not immediately see that statements will fit inside a 'C' that does not have a bottom connector.

Once users figure out that one statement block fits inside a 'C', they then need to figure out that more than one statement will also fit. Some environments nest the first statement's lower connection into the bottom of the 'C' (e.g. Wonder Workshop and Scratch) whereas others leave a small gap (e.g. Blockly). Snug nesting leaves no hint that more blocks can be stacked.

These two issues interact badly with each other. If an inside bottom connector exists (Wonder Workshop) then the initial statement's connection is made more obvious, but at the expense of the ability to discover stacking. If no inside bottom connector exists (Blockly) then the initial statement's connection is not obvious, but stacking is discoverable. Having no inside bottom connector and nesting the statement's bottom connector (Scratch) fared the worst for discoverability when tested with Blockly.

Our experience was that the initial statement's connection is a lesser challenge for users than discovering stacking. And once discovered, the former is never forgotten, whereas the latter needs prompting. Blockly tried both the Wonder Workshop and the Scratch approaches until one day a rendering bug occurred which added the small gap. We saw a marked improvement in user studies with Blockly due to this bug (now a 'feature' we are proud of).

Recommendation: If reskinning Blockly, leave the existing stacking UI.