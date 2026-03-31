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Block design

Over the years, the Blockly team has designed many of their own blocks and helped others to design theirs. The following are some of the lessons they have learned.

Wherever possible a higher-level approach should be taken, even if it reduces execution performance or flexibility. Consider this Apps Script expression:

SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet().getDataRange().getValues()



Under a 1:1 mapping which preserves all potential capabilities, the above expression would be built using four blocks. But Blockly aims for a higher-level and would provide one block that encapsulates the entire expression. The goal is to optimize for the 95% case, even if it makes the remaining 5% more difficult. Blockly is not intended to be a replacement for text-based languages, it is intended to help users get over the initial learning curve so that they can use text-based languages.

Recommendation: Don't blindly convert your entire API into blocks.

There are three ways to obtain a parameter from the user. A dropdown is the most restrictive and is good for simple tutorials and exercises. An input field allows for more freedom and is good for more creative activities. A value block input (usually with a shadow block) offers the opportunity to compute a value (e.g. a random generator) instead of just being a static value.

Recommendation: Choose an input method appropriate to your users.

The most difficult blocks for new users are conditionals and loops. Many block-based environments group both of these blocks into the same 'Controls' category, with both blocks having the same shape and the same colour. This often leads to frustration as new users confuse the two blocks. Blockly recommends moving conditionals and loops into separate 'Logic' and 'Loops' categories, each with a different colour. This makes it clear that these are distinct ideas that behave differently, despite having similar shapes.

Recommendation: Keep conditionals and loops separate.

Certain blocks may require a variable number of inputs. Examples are an addition block that sums an arbitrary set of numbers, or an if/elseif/else block with an arbitrary set of elseif clauses, or a list constructor with an arbitrary number of initialized elements. There are several strategies, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

a) The simplest approach is to make the user compose the block out of smaller blocks. An example would be adding three numbers, by nesting two two-number addition blocks. Another example would be only providing if/else blocks, and making the user nest them to create elseif conditions.

The advantage of this approach is its initial simplicity (both for the user and the developer). The disadvantage is that in cases where there are a large number of nestings, code becomes very cumbersome and difficult for the user to read and maintain.

b) An alternative is to dynamically expand the block so that there is always one free input at the end. Likewise, the block deletes the last input if there are two free inputs at the end. This is the approach that the first version of App Inventor used.

Blocks that grew automatically were disliked by App Inventor's users for a couple of reasons. First, there was always a free input and the program was never 'complete'. Second, inserting an element in the middle of the stack was frustrating since it involved disconnecting all elements below the edit and reconnecting them. That said, if order is not important, and users can be made comfortable with holes in their program, this is a very convenient option.

c) To solve the hole problem, some developers add +/- buttons to blocks that manually add or remove inputs. Open Roberta uses two such buttons to add or remove inputs from the bottom. Other developers add two buttons at each row so that insertion and deletion from the middle of the stack may be accommodated. Others add two up/down buttons at each row so that reordering of the stack may be accommodated.

This strategy is a spectrum of options ranging from just two buttons per block, through to four buttons per row. At one end is the danger that users aren't able to perform the actions they need, at the other end the UI is so filled with buttons that it looks like the bridge of the starship Enterprise.

d) The most flexible approach is to add a mutator bubble to the block. This is represented as a single button that opens a configuration dialog for that block. Elements may be added, deleted, or rearranged at will.

The disadvantage of this approach is that it mutators are not intuitive for novice users. Introducing mutators requires some form of instruction. Blockly-based applications targeting younger children should not use mutators. Though once learned, they are invaluable for power users.

Recommendation: Each strategy has pros and cons, choose what's right for your users.