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Educational applications

The Blockly team has many years of experience designing educational applications. The following are some of the things they have learned that might help you in designing your own educational application.

Exercises designed to teach a specific concept often provide partial solutions which the student needs to modify to reach the desired effect. A class of non-editable, non-movable, non-deletable blocks was created in Blockly to support this. However, students hated these fill-in-the-blank exercises. They have no sense of ownership over the solution.

Designing free-form exercises that teach the same concepts is more challenging. One technique that has proven successful is to use the student's own solution for one exercise as the starting point for the next exercise.

Recommendation: Don't write code for the user.

Blockly Games is specifically designed to be self-teaching, no teacher or lesson plan needed. To accomplish this, the first version of Blockly Games had instructions on each level. Most students would not read them. We reduced them to a single sentence, increased the font size, and highlighted them in a yellow bubble. Most students would not read them. We created modal popups with the instructions. Most students instinctively closed the popups without reading them, then were lost.

Finally we created popups that cannot be closed. They are programmed to monitor the student's actions and only close themselves when the student has performed the required action. These contextually-aware popups are challenging to program, but quite effective. It was also important for them to be in the field of view without interfering with the workspace.

Recommendation: Instructions should be short and persistent, but not obnoxious.

Documentation for blocks should include images of the blocks it is referring to. Taking screenshots is easy. But if there are 50 such images, and the application is translated into 50 languages, suddenly one is maintaining 2,500 static images. Then the colour scheme changes, and 2,500 images need updating -- again.

To extract ourselves from this maintenance nightmare, Blockly Games replaced all screenshots with instances of Blockly running in readonly mode. The result looks identical to a picture, but is guaranteed to be up to date. Readonly mode has made internationalization possible.

Recommendation: If you support more than one language, use readonly mode.

Block-based programming is often a starting point for programming. In the context of teaching computer programming, it is a gateway drug that gets students addicted, before moving them on to harder things. How long this block-based programming period should last for students is hotly debated, but if your goal is to teach programming it should be temporary.

Given this, block-based programming environments used for teaching programming must have an off-ramp appropriate to their students. Blockly Games has four strategies:

All text on the blocks (e.g. "if", "while") is lowercase to match text-based programming languages. The JavaScript version of the student's code is always displayed after each level to increase familiarity. In the penultimate game the block text is replaced with actual JavaScript (as shown to the right). At this point the student is programming in JavaScript. In the ultimate game the blocks editor is replaced with a text editor.

Block-based programming environments used for teaching programming need to have a concrete plan for graduating their students. A solid exit strategy also goes a long way towards placating those who argue that block-based programming isn't "real programming".

Recommendation: Consider the user's end goals and design appropriately.