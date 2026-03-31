On this page

Define custom blocks

Blocks are what you use to program. They represent expressions and statements in text-based programming languages.

For more information about blocks and their parts, see the visual glossary.

A block definition specifies the puzzle piece connections and fields on your block. Most of the look and style of your blocks is specified in other ways. The string (usually code) your block gets converted to is defined as a block-code generator.

The easiest way to define simple blocks is using JSON.

This code snippet defines a "move forward" block with next and previous connections, and one field for the distance.



const definitions = Blockly . common . createBlockDefinitionsFromJsonArray ( [

{





type : 'my_custom_block' ,





message0 : 'move forward %1' ,

args0 : [





{



type : 'field_number' ,



name : 'FIELD_NAME' ,

} ,

] ,



previousStatement : null ,



nextStatement : null ,

} ,

] ) ;





Blockly . common . defineBlocks ( definitions ) ;



For more information about how to define your blocks and add them to your toolbox, see Custom blocks overview.