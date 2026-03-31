Generate code
Code generation is the process of turning the blocks on a workspace into a string of code that can be executed.
Code generation is extremely important, because it is what allows your blocks to actually do things, like evaluate arithmetic expressions, move a character through a maze, or configure an online shop!
Blockly doesn't "run" blocks directly. Instead you generate code strings, and then execute those.
Code generators
To generate code, you use a code generator instance.
This code snippet shows how to generate JavaScript code for the blocks in a workspace:
// javascriptGenerator is a code generator that makes JavaScript strings.
import { javascriptGenerator } from 'blockly/javascript';
const code = javascriptGenerator.workspaceToCode(myWorkspace);
For more information about the different code generators that Blockly provides and how to access them, see Language code generators.
Block-code generators
Each block has an associated block-code generator that defines what code it generates. A block-code generator has to be defined for each individual language you want to generate.
This code snippets defines a JavaScript block-code generator for a "move forward" block:
javascriptGenerator.forBlock['my_custom_block'] = function (block, generator) {
const steps = block.getFieldValue('FIELD_NAME');
// moveForward is a function you would have to define yourself and provide
// within your execution context.
return `moveForward(${steps});\n`;
};
For more information about how to define your block-code generators, see Block-code generators.
Execution
After you've generated the code, you need to figure out how to execute it. Deciding how to execute it is very application-specific, and outside the scope of Blockly.
For more information about ways to execute code, see Generate and run code.