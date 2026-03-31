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Generate code

Code generation is the process of turning the blocks on a workspace into a string of code that can be executed.

Code generation is extremely important, because it is what allows your blocks to actually do things, like evaluate arithmetic expressions, move a character through a maze, or configure an online shop!

Blockly doesn't "run" blocks directly. Instead you generate code strings, and then execute those.

To generate code, you use a code generator instance.

This code snippet shows how to generate JavaScript code for the blocks in a workspace:



import { javascriptGenerator } from 'blockly/javascript' ;



const code = javascriptGenerator . workspaceToCode ( myWorkspace ) ;



For more information about the different code generators that Blockly provides and how to access them, see Language code generators.

Each block has an associated block-code generator that defines what code it generates. A block-code generator has to be defined for each individual language you want to generate.

This code snippets defines a JavaScript block-code generator for a "move forward" block:

javascriptGenerator . forBlock [ 'my_custom_block' ] = function ( block , generator ) {

const steps = block . getFieldValue ( 'FIELD_NAME' ) ;





return ` moveForward( ${ steps } );

` ;

} ;



For more information about how to define your block-code generators, see Block-code generators.

After you've generated the code, you need to figure out how to execute it. Deciding how to execute it is very application-specific, and outside the scope of Blockly.

For more information about ways to execute code, see Generate and run code.