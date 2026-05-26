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Save and load

Serialization is saving the state of your workspace so that it can be loaded back into the workspace later. You convert all of the data you need to save into a text-based format for easy storage.

We recommend serializing your workspace to JSON.

For more information, see Serialization.

The following code snippet shows how to convert the state of your workspace to JSON for saving:



const state = Blockly . serialization . workspaces . save ( myWorkspace ) ;





localStorage . setItem ( 'workspace-state' , state ) ;



The following code snippet shows how to load some saved state into a workspace:



const state = localStorage . getItem ( 'workspace-state' ) ;





Blockly . serialization . workspaces . load ( state , myWorkspace ) ;



This creates all of your saved blocks, variables, and other elements in the workspace.