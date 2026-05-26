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Add a toolbox

The toolbox contains the blocks that you use to program. The blocks can be dragged onto the workspace.

For more information about what a toolbox looks like, see the visual glossary.

A toolbox definition specifies what blocks get included in the toolbox, and in what order. Most of the look and style of your toolbox is specified in other ways.

We recommend defining your toolbox using JSON.

This code snippet defines a flyout toolbox with two blocks:

const toolbox = {



kind : 'flyoutToolbox' ,



contents : [

{

kind : 'block' ,

type : 'controls_if' ,

} ,

{

kind : 'block' ,

type : 'controls_whileUntil' ,

} ,



] ,

} ;





const workspace = Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , { toolbox : toolbox } ) ;



For more information about how to define and configure your toolbox, see Toolbox overview.

For more information about injection, see Workspace creation.