Create a workspace
A Blockly workspace is the highest level component of Blockly. It is the UI that you use to program with blocks.
For more information about the workspace and its subcomponents, see the visual glossary.
Injection div
A Blockly workspace must be injected into a
<div>, called the "injection
div".
The injection
div can be sized statically or
dynamically. Blockly elements within the
div update their
size when the window resizes.
The following code snippet shows the HTML for a statically sized injection
div:
<div id="blocklyDiv" style="height: 480px; width: 600px;"></div>
Injection
Injection creates all of the HTML sub-elements that make up the UI of a workspace. It also does all of the initialization needed to get the workspace ready for use.
The injection function can take in the ID of the injection
div, or the
injection
div itself:
// Passes the ID.
const workspace = Blockly.inject('blocklyDiv', {
/* config */
});
// Passes the injection div.
const workspace = Blockly.inject(document.getElementById('blocklyDiv'), {
/* config */
});
Configuration
The workspace can be configured with numerous options (such as layout and style) during injection.
For more information about configuration options, see Configuration options.