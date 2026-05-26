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Create a workspace

A Blockly workspace is the highest level component of Blockly. It is the UI that you use to program with blocks.

For more information about the workspace and its subcomponents, see the visual glossary.

A Blockly workspace must be injected into a <div> , called the "injection div".

The injection div can be sized statically or dynamically. Blockly elements within the div update their size when the window resizes.

The following code snippet shows the HTML for a statically sized injection div :

< div id = " blocklyDiv " style = " height : 480 px ; width : 600 px ; " > </ div >



Injection creates all of the HTML sub-elements that make up the UI of a workspace. It also does all of the initialization needed to get the workspace ready for use.

The injection function can take in the ID of the injection div , or the injection div itself:



const workspace = Blockly . inject ( 'blocklyDiv' , {



} ) ;





const workspace = Blockly . inject ( document . getElementById ( 'blocklyDiv' ) , {



} ) ;



The workspace can be configured with numerous options (such as layout and style) during injection.

For more information about configuration options, see Configuration options.