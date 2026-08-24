Plugins
A plugin is a self-contained piece of code that adds functionality to Blockly. For example, it might add a custom field, define a new theme, or provide a custom renderer. Plugins are generally packaged and distributed through npm.
The
BlocklyOptions
object
has a
plugins property for injecting classes that customize Blockly
behavior. While these classes may
be implemented as plugins, this is not required and they are otherwise
unrelated.
For a quick introduction to plugins, see our Plugins Overview talk (2021).
If you want to create your own plugin, see Add a plugin.
First- and third-party plugins
First-party plugins are supported by the Blockly team and published under the
@blockly scope on npm. They are designed to be usable in a wide range of
Blockly applications.
Third-party plugins are maintained and published independently. They may be more complex, more experimental, or targeted to a narrower range of Blockly applications.
Find a plugin
-
Visit Blockly Plugins & Demos, which has live demos of first-party plugins.
-
Search npm for
keyword:blockly-plugin. Plugins with the scope
@blocklyare published by the Blockly team. For broader results, search for
keyword:blocklyor
blockly.
-
See the
packages/plugins/directory on GitHub, which is the location of first-party plugins. Each plugin has a README that describes its behaviour and intended use.
Install a plugin
We recommend installing plugins with a package manager like npm or yarn. This makes it easy to receive updates.
-
Install a plugin with a package manager
npm install @blockly/field-angleyarn add @blockly/field-angle
- npm
- yarn
-
Install a plugin without a package manager
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@blockly/field-angle"></script>
- unpkg
You can also clone the GitHub repository that contains the plugin. For first-party plugins, this is
blockly.
Check the plugin's README to see if there are any additional installation instructions.
Use a plugin
Each plugin is different, so see the plugin's README for information on how to
use that plugin. The following example shows how to use the
@blockly/field-angle
plugin:
-
Import code from the plugin. How you do this depends on how you installed the plugin.
import Blockly from 'blockly';import {registerFieldAngle} from '@blockly/field-angle';
- npm or yarn
- unpkg
- Cloned repository
You do not need to use an
importstatement.import {registerFieldAngle} from 'path/to/plugin';
-
Initialize the plugin as needed. Plugins that provide custom fields often require you to register the field:registerFieldAngle();
-
Use the plugin.Blockly.common.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([{type: "my_angle_block",message0: "%1 degrees",args0: [{// Use @blockly/field-angle.type: "field_angle",name: "FIELDNAME",value: 45,},],output: null,style: 'math_blocks'},]);
Plugin versions
Blockly uses semantic versioning, which requires breaking changes to use a new major version.
Any new plugin that monkey patches core will have a major version of 0 to signify initial development.
Most plugins include the
blockly package as a
peerDependency
rather than a
dependency. This is because we assume that you have already
installed Blockly. (It doesn't make sense to use a plugin without using
Blockly.) Starting with Blockly v13, first-party plugins share an exact version
number with core Blockly. This means that in order to use a certain plugin, all
you can simply check your Blockly version and use the same plugin version.
What if I'm using a major version of Blockly that's older than v13?
Keeping Blockly up-to-date is strongly reccomended, so that you get the newest features and fixes. However, if you can't upgrade Blockly, you can use the following npm command to list all of the pre-v13 versions of a plugin alongside the minimum Blockly version that they support:
npm view '@blockly/block-plus-minus@<13' peerDependencies.blockly
Just replace block-plus-minus with the name of whichever plugin you'd like to use.
When you add a plugin to your application's
package.json, the default is to
include a caret before the version:
"dependencies": {
"@blockly/field-angle": "^13.2.1"
}
This will let npm install any minor version at or above the listed version, so
version
13.3.1 or
13.2.6 works, but a new major version such as
14.0.1 would
not. When you update to a major version of Blockly, you should update your plugins
as well.