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API visibility

This page describes best practices for calling functions and accessing properties in core Blockly. These principles apply to creating plugins for Blockly and to integrating Blockly into a standalone application.

We use TypeScript access modifiers to mark visibility in the core library as public , private , or protected . Some properties may be annotated with @internal in their TsDoc comments.

All public and protected properties are documented in the References section of the Blockly website. You can also check visibility by reading the code.

warning While JavaScript does not enforce these visibility annotations, you should avoid accessing anything that is not public . The Blockly team does not guarantee stability of non-public properties and functions between releases.

Anything marked public is part of our public API. Any property in a module that does not have a visibility modifier is considered public.

We try to not change our public API frequently or without good reason and warning. The exception: we may make a new API public in one release and modify it in the next release in response to early feedback. After that you may consider a public function or property stable.

Public functions may be called from anywhere, and overridden in subclasses as long as the signature does not change.

Protected functions and properties may only be accessed by the defining class or a subclass.

Subclasses are allowed to override protected functions and properties, without changing type signatures.

For instance, a custom renderer that extends the base renderer class may access its protected properties.

In each case you should make sure you understand how the function or property is used in the rest of the code.

These can only be accessed by code in the same file as the definition. Directly accessing these properties may result in undefined behaviour.

Subclasses are not allowed to override private functions and properties.

Private properties are subject to change without warning, as they are not considered part of Blockly's public API.

Some functions in Blockly do not have visibility annotations because they are not exported from their module. These functions are essentially local variables and cannot be used outside of their defining module. They should be considered equivalent to private properties.

note Previously, Blockly used an underscore to denote private properties: example_ . In keeping with the current Google style guide, we no longer do this in new code, and may change old code. Before calling a method in Blockly, ensure that it appears in the reference documentation or is not marked private in the code. In rare cases private functions were used so widely that they became public, so you may see public functions that end in an underscore.

Internal functions and properties are intended to be used within the core library, but not externally. They are designated with the TsDoc @internal annotation.

Internal properties are subject to change without warning, as they are not considered part of Blockly's public API.

Internal properties may be accessed from anywhere within core, and overridden in subclasses in core as long as the signature does not change. They must not be accessed from outside of the core library.

Anything marked @deprecated should not be used. Most deprecations include directions on the preferred code, either in a console warning or TSDoc.

Where possible, deprecated functions will log a warning that includes the intended deletion date and a recommendation for a replacement function to call.

The following are some common questions the Blockly team has encountered.

File a feature request on core Blockly. Include a description of your use case and a statement of what you would like us to make public.

We will use the feature to request to discuss whether to make it public, or whether there are other ways for you to get the same information.

If we decide to make it public, either you or the Blockly team will make the appropriate change, and it will go live in the next Blockly release.

If you choose to use a non-public member in a plugin, consider marking your plugin as a beta and include the information in your README .

Read up on monkeypatching.

Monkeypatching is unsafe, because patches could stop working without notice due to using non-public pieces of the Blockly API. Patching in a plugin is especially dangerous, because your code may interact poorly with any other plugin that monkeypatches the same code. For this reason we strongly recommend against monkeypatching in applications and third party plugins, and will not accept it in first party plugins.

When subclassing: yes. Otherwise: no, that's monkeypatching.

When subclassing: yes. Otherwise: no, that's monkeypatching.

No, that's monkeypatching.

If we publish a getter or a setter, please use that instead of directly accessing the property. If the property is not public, definitely use getters and setters.

note Consistent usage of getters and setters in plugins gives us flexibility to make changes in core Blockly without breaking published code.

By default it's public, but please drop us a line in case we want to put a getter/setter pair in place for you.

It's public by default.

Ask a question on the forum and we'll get back to you within a few days.