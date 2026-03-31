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Publications by the Blockly team

E. Pasternak, R. Fenichel and A. N. Marshall, "Tips for creating a block language with blockly," 2017 IEEE Blocks and Beyond Workshop (B&B), Raleigh, NC, USA, 2017, pp. 21-24.

Abstract: Blockly is an open source library that makes it easy to add block based visual programming to an app. It is designed to be flexible and supports a large set of features for different applications. It has been used for programming animated characters on a screen; creating story scripts; controlling robots; and even generating legal documents. But Blockly is not itself a language; developers who use Blockly create their own block languages. When developers create an app using Blockly, they should carefully consider the style, which blocks to use, and what APIs and language features are right for their audience.

Publication link: http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8120404/

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N. Fraser, "Ten things we've learned from Blockly," 2015 IEEE Blocks and Beyond Workshop (Blocks and Beyond), Atlanta, GA, 2015, pp. 49-50.

Abstract: Over the last four years the Blockly team has learned many lessons which are applicable to block-based programming in general. The following are a collection of ten mistakes we have made, or mistakes commonly made by others. Each issue is presented as noncontroversial folk knowledge without supporting data.

Publication link: http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7369000/

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