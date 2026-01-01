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blockly > Block > (constructor)

Block.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Block class

Signature:

constructor(workspace: Workspace, prototypeName: string, opt_id?: string);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The block's workspace.

prototypeName

string

Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block.

opt_id

string

(Optional) Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

Exceptions

When the prototypeName is not valid or not allowed.