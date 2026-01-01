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blockly > Block > (constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the Block class

Signature:

constructor ( workspace : Workspace , prototypeName : string , opt_id ? : string ) ;



Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The block's workspace. prototypeName string Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block. opt_id string (Optional) Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

When the prototypeName is not valid or not allowed.