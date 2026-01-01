blockly > Block > (constructor)
Block.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Block class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: Workspace, prototypeName: string, opt_id?: string);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The block's workspace.
prototypeName
string
Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block.
opt_id
string
(Optional) Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.
Exceptions
When the prototypeName is not valid or not allowed.