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blockly > Block > allInputsFilled

Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack.

Signature:

allInputsFilled ( opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled ? : boolean ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled boolean (Optional) An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

Returns:

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.