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blockly > Block > allInputsFilled

Block.allInputsFilled() method

Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack.

Signature:

allInputsFilled(opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled?: boolean): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled

boolean

(Optional) An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

Returns:

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.