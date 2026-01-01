blockly > Block > allInputsFilled
Block.allInputsFilled() method
Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack.
Signature:
allInputsFilled(opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled?: boolean): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled
boolean
(Optional) An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.
Returns:
boolean
True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.