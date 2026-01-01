blockly > Block > setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider
Block.setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider() method
Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.).
Signature:
setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider(description: string | (() => string)): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
description
string | (() => string)
The description or function to provide the description. If a string, we'll replace message references in the string, e.g.
Returns:
void