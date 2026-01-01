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blockly > Block > setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider

Block.setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider() method

Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.).

Signature:

setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider(description: string | (() => string)): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

description

string | (() => string)

The description or function to provide the description. If a string, we'll replace message references in the string, e.g. %\{BKY_CUSTOM_MESSAGE\} will be replaced with the value of Blockly.Msg['CUSTOM_MESSAGE'].}'

Returns:

void