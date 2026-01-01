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blockly > Block > setOnChange

Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.

Signature:

setOnChange ( onchangeFn : ( p1 : Abstract ) => void ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description onchangeFn (p1: Abstract) => void The callback to call when the block's workspace changes.

Returns:

void

{Error} if onchangeFn is not falsey and not a function.