blockly > Block > setOnChange
Block.setOnChange() method
Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.
Signature:
setOnChange(onchangeFn: (p1: Abstract) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
onchangeFn
(p1: Abstract) => void
The callback to call when the block's workspace changes.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if onchangeFn is not falsey and not a function.