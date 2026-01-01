BlockFlyoutInflater class
Class responsible for creating blocks for flyouts.
Signature:
export declare class BlockFlyoutInflater implements IFlyoutInflater
Implements: IFlyoutInflater
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new BlockFlyoutInflater instance.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(Optional)
Map<string, browserEvents.Data[]>
Set<BlockSvg>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.
Creates a block on the given workspace.
Disposes of the given block.
Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.
Updates this inflater's flyout.