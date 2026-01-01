BlockFlyoutInflater class

addBlockListeners(block) protected Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.

createBlock(blockDefinition, workspace) Creates a block on the given workspace.

disposeItem(item) Disposes of the given block.

gapForItem(state, defaultGap) Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.

getType() Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

load(state, flyout) Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

removeListeners(blockId) protected Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.