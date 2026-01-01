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blockly > BlockFlyoutInflater

BlockFlyoutInflater class

Class responsible for creating blocks for flyouts.

Signature:

export declare class BlockFlyoutInflater implements IFlyoutInflater

Implements: IFlyoutInflater

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Creates a new BlockFlyoutInflater instance.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

flyout?

protected

IFlyout

(Optional)

listeners

protected

Map<string, browserEvents.Data[]>

permanentlyDisabledBlocks

protected

Set<BlockSvg>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addBlockListeners(block)

protected

Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.

createBlock(blockDefinition, workspace)

Creates a block on the given workspace.

disposeItem(item)

Disposes of the given block.

gapForItem(state, defaultGap)

Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.

getType()

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

load(state, flyout)

Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

removeListeners(blockId)

protected

Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.

setFlyout(flyout)

protected

Updates this inflater's flyout.