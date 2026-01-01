BlockNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(current) Returns the first child of the given block.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next peer node of the given block.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given block.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the previous peer node of the given block.

getRowId(current) Returns the visual row ID of the given block.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.