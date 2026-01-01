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blockly > blockRendering > BottomRow

blockRendering.BottomRow class

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Signature:

export declare class BottomRow extends Row

Extends: Row

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the BottomRow class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

baseline

number

The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.

connection

NextConnection | null

The next connection on the row, if any.

descenderHeight

number

The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).

hasNextConnection

boolean

Whether this row has a next connection.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

hasLeftSquareCorner(block)

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.

hasRightSquareCorner(_block)

Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.

measure()

startsWithElemSpacer()