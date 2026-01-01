blockly > blockRendering > BottomRow
blockRendering.BottomRow class
An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
Signature:
export declare class BottomRow extends Row
Extends: Row
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The Y position of the bottom edge of the block, relative to the origin of the block rendering.
NextConnection | null
The next connection on the row, if any.
number
The amount that the bottom of the block extends below the horizontal edge, e.g. because of a next connection. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
boolean
Whether this row has a next connection.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns whether or not the bottom row has a left square corner.
Returns whether or not the bottom row has a right square corner.