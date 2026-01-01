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blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider > createDom

blockRendering.ConstantProvider.createDom() method

Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).

Signature:

createDom(svg: SVGElement, selector: string, injectionDivIfIsParent?: HTMLElement): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

svg

SVGElement

The root of the workspace's SVG.

selector

string

The CSS selector to use.

injectionDivIfIsParent

HTMLElement

(Optional) The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

Returns:

void