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blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider > getBlockStyleForColour

Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.

Signature:

getBlockStyleForColour ( colour : string ) : {

style : BlockStyle ;

name : string ;

} ;



Parameter Type Description colour string #RRGGBB colour string.

Returns:

{ style: BlockStyle; name: string; }

An object containing the style and an autogenerated name for that style.