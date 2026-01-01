blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider > getBlockStyleForColour
blockRendering.ConstantProvider.getBlockStyleForColour() method
Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.
Signature:
getBlockStyleForColour(colour: string): {
style: BlockStyle;
name: string;
};
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
colour
string
#RRGGBB colour string.
Returns:
{ style: BlockStyle; name: string; }
An object containing the style and an autogenerated name for that style.