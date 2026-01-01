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blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider > getBlockStyleForColour

blockRendering.ConstantProvider.getBlockStyleForColour() method

Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.

Signature:

getBlockStyleForColour(colour: string): {
        style: BlockStyle;
        name: string;
    };

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

colour

string

#RRGGBB colour string.

Returns:

{ style: BlockStyle; name: string; }

An object containing the style and an autogenerated name for that style.