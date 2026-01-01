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blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider

blockRendering.ConstantProvider class

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.

Signature:

export declare class ConstantProvider

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Constructs a new instance of the ConstantProvider class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

ADD_START_HATS

boolean

Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.

BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y

number

Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.

blockStyles

{ [key: string]: BlockStyle; }

BOTTOM_ROW_AFTER_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT

number

BOTTOM_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT

number

CORNER_RADIUS

number

Rounded corner radius.

CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING

number

Padding around a block.

CURSOR_COLOUR

string

Cursor colour.

CURSOR_STACK_PADDING

number

Padding around a stack.

CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH

number

Stroke of the cursor.

CURSOR_WS_WIDTH

number

Width of the horizontal cursor.

debugFilterId

string

The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

disabledPatternId

string

The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

DUMMY_INPUT_MIN_HEIGHT

number

DUMMY_INPUT_SHADOW_MIN_HEIGHT

number

embossFilterId

string

The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.

EMPTY_BLOCK_SPACER_HEIGHT

number

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_HEIGHT

number

EMPTY_INLINE_INPUT_PADDING

number

EMPTY_STATEMENT_INPUT_HEIGHT

number

EXTERNAL_VALUE_INPUT_PADDING

number

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR

string

The backing colour of a field's border rect.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT

number

A field's border rect default height.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS

number

A field's border rect corner radius.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING

number

A field's border rect X padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING

number

A field's border rect Y padding.

FIELD_CHECKBOX_X_OFFSET

number

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_HEIGHT

number

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH

number

A colour field's default width.

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK

boolean

Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT

number

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV

boolean

Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW

boolean

Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_DATAURI

string

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_PADDING

number

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE

number

A dropdown field's SVG arrow size.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW

boolean

Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER

boolean

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE

number

Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY

string

Text font family.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE

number

Point size of text.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT

string

Text font weight.

FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT

number

Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW

boolean

Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS

boolean

Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.

INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR

string

The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.

INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY

number

The insertion marker opacity.

INSIDE_CORNERS

InsideCorners

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT

number

Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH

number

Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

JAGGED_TEETH

JaggedTeeth

LARGE_PADDING

number

The size of large padding.

MARKER_COLOUR

string

Immovable marker colour.

MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING

number

The size of medium-large padding.

MEDIUM_PADDING

number

The size of medium padding.

MIN_BLOCK_HEIGHT

number

MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH

number

The minimum width of the block.

NO_PADDING

number

The size of an empty spacer.

NOTCH_HEIGHT

number

The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.

NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT

number

Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.

NOTCH_WIDTH

number

The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.

NOTCH

Notch

OUTSIDE_CORNERS

OutsideCorners

PUZZLE_TAB

PuzzleTab

randomIdentifier

string

SHAPES

{ [key: string]: number; }

SMALL_PADDING

number

The size of small padding.

SPACER_DEFAULT_HEIGHT

number

START_HAT_HEIGHT

number

Height of the top hat.

START_HAT_WIDTH

number

Width of the top hat.

START_HAT

StartHat

START_POINT

string

STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER

number

STATEMENT_INPUT_NOTCH_OFFSET

number

STATEMENT_INPUT_PADDING_LEFT

number

TAB_HEIGHT

number

The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP

number

The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.

TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP

number

Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.

TAB_WIDTH

number

The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

TALL_INPUT_FIELD_OFFSET_Y

number

TOP_ROW_MIN_HEIGHT

number

TOP_ROW_PRECEDES_STATEMENT_MIN_HEIGHT

number

WS_CURSOR_HEIGHT

number

Height of the horizontal cursor.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

createBlockStyle_(colour)

protected

Create a block style object based on the given colour.

createDom(svg, selector, injectionDivIfIsParent)

Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).

dispose()

Dispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created.

generateSecondaryColour_(inputColour)

protected

Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour.

generateTertiaryColour_(inputColour)

protected

Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour.

getBlockStyle(blockStyleName)

Gets the BlockStyle for the given block style name.

getBlockStyleForColour(colour)

Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.

getCSS_(selector)

protected

Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.

init()

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

injectCSS_(root, selector)

protected

Inject renderer specific CSS into the page.

makeInsideCorners()

protected

makeJaggedTeeth()

protected

makeNotch()

protected

makeOutsideCorners()

protected

makePuzzleTab()

protected

makeStartHat()

protected

setComponentConstants_(theme)

protected

Set constants from a theme's component styles.

setDynamicProperties_(theme)

protected

Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties.

setFontConstants_(theme)

protected

Set constants related to fonts.

setTheme(theme)

Refresh constants properties that depend on the theme.

shapeFor(connection)

Get an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection.

validatedBlockStyle_(blockStyle)

protected

Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values.