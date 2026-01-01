ADD_START_HATS boolean Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.

BETWEEN_STATEMENT_PADDING_Y number Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.

CORNER_RADIUS number Rounded corner radius.

CURSOR_BLOCK_PADDING number Padding around a block.

CURSOR_COLOUR string Cursor colour.

CURSOR_STACK_PADDING number Padding around a stack.

CURSOR_STROKE_WIDTH number Stroke of the cursor.

CURSOR_WS_WIDTH number Width of the horizontal cursor.

debugFilterId string The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

disabledPatternId string The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.

embossFilterId string The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_COLOUR string The backing colour of a field's border rect.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_HEIGHT number A field's border rect default height.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_RADIUS number A field's border rect corner radius.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_X_PADDING number A field's border rect X padding.

FIELD_BORDER_RECT_Y_PADDING number A field's border rect Y padding.

FIELD_COLOUR_DEFAULT_WIDTH number A colour field's default width.

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK boolean Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV boolean Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW boolean Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW_SIZE number A dropdown field's SVG arrow size.

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW boolean Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE number Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the baseline of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY string Text font family.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTSIZE number Point size of text.

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT string Text font weight.

FIELD_TEXT_HEIGHT number Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in setFontConstants_ to be the height of the text based on the font used.

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW boolean Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS boolean Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.

INSERTION_MARKER_COLOUR string The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.

INSERTION_MARKER_OPACITY number The insertion marker opacity.

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT number Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH number Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.

LARGE_PADDING number The size of large padding.

MARKER_COLOUR string Immovable marker colour.

MEDIUM_LARGE_PADDING number The size of medium-large padding.

MEDIUM_PADDING number The size of medium padding.

MIN_BLOCK_WIDTH number The minimum width of the block.

NO_PADDING number The size of an empty spacer.

NOTCH_HEIGHT number The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.

NOTCH_OFFSET_LEFT number Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.

NOTCH_WIDTH number The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.

randomIdentifier string

SMALL_PADDING number The size of small padding.

START_HAT_HEIGHT number Height of the top hat.

START_HAT_WIDTH number Width of the top hat.

TAB_HEIGHT number The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.

TAB_OFFSET_FROM_TOP number The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.

TAB_VERTICAL_OVERLAP number Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.

TAB_WIDTH number The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.