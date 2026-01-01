blockly > blockRendering > ConstantProvider
blockRendering.ConstantProvider class
An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.
Signature:
export declare class ConstantProvider
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Whether to add a 'hat' on top of all blocks with no previous or output connections. Can be overridden by 'hat' property on Theme.BlockStyle.
number
Vertical padding between consecutive statement inputs.
{ [key: string]: BlockStyle; }
number
number
number
Rounded corner radius.
number
Padding around a block.
string
Cursor colour.
number
Padding around a stack.
number
Stroke of the cursor.
number
Width of the horizontal cursor.
string
The ID of the debug filter, or the empty string if no pattern is set.
string
The ID of the disabled pattern, or the empty string if no pattern is set.
number
number
string
The ID of the emboss filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.
number
number
number
number
number
string
The backing colour of a field's border rect.
number
A field's border rect default height.
number
A field's border rect corner radius.
number
A field's border rect X padding.
number
A field's border rect Y padding.
number
number
number
A colour field's default width.
boolean
Whether or not the colour field should display its colour value on the entire block.
number
boolean
Whether or not a dropdown field's div should be coloured to match the block colours.
boolean
Whether or not a dropdown field should add a border rect when in a shadow block.
string
number
number
A dropdown field's SVG arrow size.
boolean
Whether or not a dropdown field uses a text or SVG arrow.
boolean
number
Text baseline. This constant is dynamically set in
string
Text font family.
number
Point size of text.
string
Text font weight.
number
Height of text. This constant is dynamically set in
boolean
Whether or not to show a box shadow around the widget div. This is only a feature of full block fields.
boolean
Whether text input and colour fields fill up the entire source block.
string
The main colour of insertion markers, in hex. The block is rendered a transparent grey by changing the fill opacity in CSS.
number
The insertion marker opacity.
number
Height of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.
number
Width of SVG path for jagged teeth at the end of collapsed blocks.
number
The size of large padding.
string
Immovable marker colour.
number
The size of medium-large padding.
number
The size of medium padding.
number
number
The minimum width of the block.
number
The size of an empty spacer.
number
The height of the notch used for previous and next connections.
number
Offset from the left side of a block or the inside of a statement input to the left side of the notch.
number
The width of the notch used for previous and next connections.
string
{ [key: string]: number; }
number
The size of small padding.
number
number
Height of the top hat.
number
Width of the top hat.
string
number
number
number
number
The height of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.
number
The offset from the top of the block at which a puzzle tab is positioned.
number
Vertical overlap of the puzzle tab, used to make it look more like a puzzle piece.
number
The width of the puzzle tab used for input and output connections.
number
number
number
number
Height of the horizontal cursor.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Create a block style object based on the given colour.
Create any DOM elements that this renderer needs (filters, patterns, etc).
Dispose of this constants provider. Delete all DOM elements that this provider created.
Generate a secondary colour from the passed in primary colour.
Generate a tertiary colour from the passed in primary colour.
Gets the BlockStyle for the given block style name.
Get or create a block style based on a single colour value. Generate a name for the style based on the colour.
Get any renderer specific CSS to inject when the renderer is initialized.
Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.
Inject renderer specific CSS into the page.
Set constants from a theme's component styles.
Sets dynamic properties that depend on other values or theme properties.
Set constants related to fonts.
Refresh constants properties that depend on the theme.
Get an object with connection shape and sizing information based on the type of the connection.
Get a full block style object based on the input style object. Populate any missing values.