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blockly > blockRendering > Drawer > positionInlineInputConnection_

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Signature:

protected positionInlineInputConnection_ ( input : InlineInput ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The information about the input that the connection is on.

Returns:

void