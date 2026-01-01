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blockly > blockRendering > Drawer > positionInlineInputConnection_

blockRendering.Drawer.positionInlineInputConnection_() method

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Signature:

protected positionInlineInputConnection_(input: InlineInput): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

input

InlineInput

The information about the input that the connection is on.

Returns:

void