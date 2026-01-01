Skip to main content

blockly > blockRendering > DynamicShape

blockRendering.DynamicShape type

An object containing sizing and type information about a dynamic shape.

Signature:

export type DynamicShape = {
    type: number;
    width: (p1: number) => number;
    height: (p1: number) => number;
    isDynamic: true;
    connectionOffsetY: (p1: number) => number;
    connectionOffsetX: (p1: number) => number;
    pathDown: (p1: number) => string;
    pathUp: (p1: number) => string;
    pathRightDown: (p1: number) => string;
    pathRightUp: (p1: number) => string;
};