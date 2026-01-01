blockly > blockRendering > DynamicShape
blockRendering.DynamicShape type
An object containing sizing and type information about a dynamic shape.
Signature:
export type DynamicShape = {
type: number;
width: (p1: number) => number;
height: (p1: number) => number;
isDynamic: true;
connectionOffsetY: (p1: number) => number;
connectionOffsetX: (p1: number) => number;
pathDown: (p1: number) => string;
pathUp: (p1: number) => string;
pathRightDown: (p1: number) => string;
pathRightUp: (p1: number) => string;
};