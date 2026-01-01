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blockly > blockRendering > InputRow

blockRendering.InputRow class

An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.

Signature:

export declare class InputRow extends Row

Extends: Row

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the InputRow class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

connectedBlockWidths

number

The total width of all blocks connected to this row.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

measure()

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.