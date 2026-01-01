blockly > blockRendering > InputRow
blockRendering.InputRow class
An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.
Signature:
export declare class InputRow extends Row
Extends: Row
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The total width of all blocks connected to this row.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.