blockly > blockRendering > IPathObject
blockRendering.IPathObject interface
An interface for a block's path object.
Signature:
export interface IPathObject
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
The renderer's constant provider.
BlockStyle
The primary path of the block.
SVGElement
The primary path of the block.
Methods
Method
Description
addConnectionHighlight(connection, connectionPath, offset, rtl)?
(Optional) Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
(Optional) Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
(Optional) Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
(Optional) Update the style.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
(Optional) Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.