blockly > blockRendering > PathObject
blockRendering.PathObject class
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
Signature:
export declare class PathObject implements IPathObject
Implements: IPathObject
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
BlockStyle
SVGElement
SVGElement
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
addConnectionHighlight(connection, connectionPath, offset, rtl)
Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.
Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
Set the style.
Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.