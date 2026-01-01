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blockly > blockRendering > PathObject

blockRendering.PathObject class

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Signature:

export declare class PathObject implements IPathObject

Implements: IPathObject

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(root, style, constants)

Constructs a new instance of the PathObject class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants

ConstantProvider

style

BlockStyle

svgPath

SVGElement

svgRoot

SVGElement

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addConnectionHighlight(connection, connectionPath, offset, rtl)

Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.

applyColour(block)

Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.

flipRTL()

Flip the SVG paths in RTL.

removeConnectionHighlight(connection)

Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.

setClass_(className, add)

protected

Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.

setPath(pathString)

Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.

setStyle(blockStyle)

Set the style.

updateDisabled_(disabled)

protected

Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.

updateDraggingDelete(enable)

Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.

updateHighlighted(enable)

Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

updateInsertionMarker(enable)

Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.

updateMovable(enable)

Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.

updateReplacing(replacing)

Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.

updateSelected(enable)

Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.

updateShadow_(shadow)

protected

Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.