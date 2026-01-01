Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.

Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.

Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.

Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.

Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.

Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.

Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.