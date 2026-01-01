blockly > blockRendering > Renderer > orphanCanConnectAtEnd
blockRendering.Renderer.orphanCanConnectAtEnd() method
Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.
Signature:
protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd(topBlock: BlockSvg, orphanBlock: BlockSvg, localType: number): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
topBlock
The top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to.
orphanBlock
The orphan block that wants to find a home.
localType
number
The type of the connection being dragged.
Returns:
boolean
Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.