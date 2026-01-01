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blockly > blockRendering > Renderer > orphanCanConnectAtEnd

Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

Signature:

protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd ( topBlock : BlockSvg , orphanBlock : BlockSvg , localType : number ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description topBlock BlockSvg The top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to. orphanBlock BlockSvg The orphan block that wants to find a home. localType number The type of the connection being dragged.

Returns:

boolean

Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.