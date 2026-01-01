blockly > blockRendering > Renderer > refreshDom
blockRendering.Renderer.refreshDom() method
Refresh the renderer after a theme change.
Signature:
refreshDom(svg: SVGElement, theme: Theme, injectionDivIfIsParent?: HTMLElement): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
svg
SVGElement
The root of the workspace's SVG.
theme
The workspace theme object.
injectionDivIfIsParent
HTMLElement
(Optional) The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.
Returns:
void