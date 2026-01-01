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blockly > blockRendering > Renderer > refreshDom

blockRendering.Renderer.refreshDom() method

Refresh the renderer after a theme change.

Signature:

refreshDom(svg: SVGElement, theme: Theme, injectionDivIfIsParent?: HTMLElement): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

svg

SVGElement

The root of the workspace's SVG.

theme

Theme

The workspace theme object.

injectionDivIfIsParent

HTMLElement

(Optional) The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

Returns:

void