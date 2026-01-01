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blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > addAlignmentPadding_

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

Signature:

protected addAlignmentPadding_ ( row : Row , missingSpace : number ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description row Row The row to add padding to. missingSpace number How much padding to add.

Returns:

void