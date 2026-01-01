blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > addAlignmentPadding_
blockRendering.RenderInfo.addAlignmentPadding_() method
Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
Signature:
protected addAlignmentPadding_(row: Row, missingSpace: number): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
row
The row to add padding to.
missingSpace
number
How much padding to add.
Returns:
void