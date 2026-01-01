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blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > addAlignmentPadding_

blockRendering.RenderInfo.addAlignmentPadding_() method

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

Signature:

protected addAlignmentPadding_(row: Row, missingSpace: number): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

row

Row

The row to add padding to.

missingSpace

number

How much padding to add.

Returns:

void