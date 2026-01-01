blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > getElemCenterline_
blockRendering.RenderInfo.getElemCenterline_() method
Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
Signature:
protected getElemCenterline_(row: Row, elem: Measurable): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
row
The row containing the element.
elem
The element to place.
Returns:
number
The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.