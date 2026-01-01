On this page

blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > getInRowSpacing_

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

Signature:

protected getInRowSpacing_ ( prev : Measurable | null , next : Measurable | null ) : number ;



Parameter Type Description prev Measurable | null The element before the spacer. next Measurable | null The element after the spacer.

Returns:

number

The size of the spacing between the two elements.