blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > getInRowSpacing_
blockRendering.RenderInfo.getInRowSpacing_() method
Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
Signature:
protected getInRowSpacing_(prev: Measurable | null, next: Measurable | null): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
prev
Measurable | null
The element before the spacer.
next
Measurable | null
The element after the spacer.
Returns:
number
The size of the spacing between the two elements.