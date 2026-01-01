Skip to main content

blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo > getInRowSpacing_

blockRendering.RenderInfo.getInRowSpacing_() method

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

Signature:

protected getInRowSpacing_(prev: Measurable | null, next: Measurable | null): number;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

prev

Measurable | null

The element before the spacer.

next

Measurable | null

The element after the spacer.

Returns:

number

The size of the spacing between the two elements.