blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo
blockRendering.RenderInfo class
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Signature:
export declare class RenderInfo
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.
InputRow[]
An array of input rows on the block.
boolean
boolean
boolean
OutputConnection | null
The block renderer in use.
Row[]
An array of Row objects containing sizing information.
boolean
number
number
number
number
The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.
number
The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.
Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.
Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.
Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.
Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.
Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.
Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.
Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.
Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.
Calculate the desired width of an input row.
Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.
Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.
Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.
Get the block renderer in use.
Calculate the height of a spacer row.
Calculate the width of a spacer row.
Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.
Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.
Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.
Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.
Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.