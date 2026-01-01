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blockly > blockRendering > RenderInfo

blockRendering.RenderInfo class

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Signature:

export declare class RenderInfo

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(renderer, block)

Constructs a new instance of the RenderInfo class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

block_

BlockSvg

bottomRow

BottomRow

constants_

protected

ConstantProvider

height

number

The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.

inputRows

InputRow[]

An array of input rows on the block.

isCollapsed

boolean

isInline

boolean

isInsertionMarker

boolean

outputConnection

OutputConnection | null

renderer_

protected

readonly

Renderer

The block renderer in use.

rows

Row[]

An array of Row objects containing sizing information.

RTL

boolean

startX

number

startY

number

statementEdge

number

topRow

TopRow

width

number

The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.

widthWithChildren

number

The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace)

protected

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

addElemSpacing_()

protected

Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.

addInput_(input, activeRow)

protected

Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.

addRowSpacing_()

protected

Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.

alignRowElements_()

protected

Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.

alignStatementRow_(row)

protected

Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.

computeBounds_()

protected

Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.

createRows_()

protected

Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.

finalize_()

protected

Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

getDesiredRowWidth_(_row)

protected

Calculate the desired width of an input row.

getElemCenterline_(row, elem)

protected

Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.

getInRowSpacing_(prev, next)

protected

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

getMeasureableForConnection(conn)

Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.

getRenderer()

Get the block renderer in use.

getSpacerRowHeight_(_prev, _next)

protected

Calculate the height of a spacer row.

getSpacerRowWidth_(_prev, _next)

protected

Calculate the width of a spacer row.

makeSpacerRow_(prev, next)

protected

Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.

measure()

Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

populateBottomRow_()

protected

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.

populateTopRow_()

protected

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.

recordElemPositions_(row)

protected

Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.

shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput)

protected

Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.