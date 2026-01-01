align number | null Alignment of the row.

constants_ protected readonly ConstantProvider

elements Measurable[] An array of elements contained in this row.

hasDummyInput boolean Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

hasExternalInput boolean Whether the row has any external inputs.

hasInlineInput boolean Whether the row has any inline inputs.

hasJaggedEdge boolean Whether the row has a jagged edge.

hasStatement boolean Whether the row has any statement inputs.

height number The height of the row.

minHeight number The minimum height of the row.

minWidth number The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

notchOffset number

statementEdge number Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

type number

width number The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

widthWithConnectedBlocks number The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

xPos number The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.