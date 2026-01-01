blockly > blockRendering > Row
blockRendering.Row class
An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.
Signature:
export declare class Row
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number | null
Alignment of the row.
An array of elements contained in this row.
boolean
Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.
boolean
Whether the row has any external inputs.
boolean
Whether the row has any inline inputs.
boolean
Whether the row has a jagged edge.
boolean
Whether the row has any statement inputs.
number
The height of the row.
number
The minimum height of the row.
number
The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
number
number
Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.
number
number
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.
number
The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.
number
The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
number
The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.
Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.
Get the last input on this row, if it has one.
Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.
Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.
Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.