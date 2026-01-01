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blockly > blockRendering > Row

blockRendering.Row class

An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.

Signature:

export declare class Row

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the Row class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

align

number | null

Alignment of the row.

constants_

protected

readonly

ConstantProvider

elements

Measurable[]

An array of elements contained in this row.

hasDummyInput

boolean

Whether the row has any dummy inputs or end-row inputs.

hasExternalInput

boolean

Whether the row has any external inputs.

hasInlineInput

boolean

Whether the row has any inline inputs.

hasJaggedEdge

boolean

Whether the row has a jagged edge.

hasStatement

boolean

Whether the row has any statement inputs.

height

number

The height of the row.

minHeight

number

The minimum height of the row.

minWidth

number

The minimum width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

notchOffset

number

statementEdge

number

Where the left edge of all of the statement inputs on the block should be. This makes sure that statement inputs which are proceded by fields of varius widths are all aligned.

type

number

width

number

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the right. Does not include child blocks unless they are inline.

widthWithConnectedBlocks

number

The width of the row, from the left edge of the block to the edge of the block or any connected child blocks.

xPos

number

The X position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

yPos

number

The Y position of the row relative to the origin of the block's svg group.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

Determines whether this row should end with an element spacer.

getFirstSpacer()

Convenience method to get the first spacer element on this row.

getLastInput()

Get the last input on this row, if it has one.

getLastSpacer()

Convenience method to get the last spacer element on this row.

measure()

Inspect all subcomponents and populate all size properties on the row.

startsWithElemSpacer()

Determines whether this row should start with an element spacer.