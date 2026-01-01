blockly > blockRendering > TopRow
blockRendering.TopRow class
An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
Signature:
export declare class TopRow extends Row
Extends: Row
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
How much the row extends up above its capline.
number
The starting point for drawing the row, in the y direction. This allows us to draw hats and similar shapes that don't start at the origin. Must be non-negative (see #2820).
PreviousConnection | null
The previous connection on the block, if any.
boolean
Whether the block has a previous connection.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns whether or not the top row has a left square corner.
Returns whether or not the top row has a right square corner.