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blockly > blockRendering > TopRow

An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

Signature:

export declare class TopRow extends Row



Extends: Row

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(constants) Constructs a new instance of the TopRow class

Property Modifiers Type Description ascenderHeight number How much the row extends up above its capline. capline number The starting point for drawing the row, in the y direction. This allows us to draw hats and similar shapes that don't start at the origin. Must be non-negative (see #2820). connection PreviousConnection | null The previous connection on the block, if any. hasPreviousConnection boolean Whether the block has a previous connection.