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blockly > blockRendering > TopRow

blockRendering.TopRow class

An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

Signature:

export declare class TopRow extends Row

Extends: Row

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the TopRow class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

ascenderHeight

number

How much the row extends up above its capline.

capline

number

The starting point for drawing the row, in the y direction. This allows us to draw hats and similar shapes that don't start at the origin. Must be non-negative (see #2820).

connection

PreviousConnection | null

The previous connection on the block, if any.

hasPreviousConnection

boolean

Whether the block has a previous connection.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

hasLeftSquareCorner(block)

Returns whether or not the top row has a left square corner.

hasRightSquareCorner(_block)

Returns whether or not the top row has a right square corner.

measure()

startsWithElemSpacer()