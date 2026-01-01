blockRendering namespace
Classes
Class
Description
An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
The base class to represent a connection and the space that it takes up on the block.
An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.
An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
An object containing information about the space an external value input takes up during rendering
An object containing information about the space a field takes up during rendering
An object containing information about the space a hat takes up during rendering.
An object containing information about the space an icon takes up during rendering.
An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.
The base class to represent an input that takes up space on a block during rendering.
An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.
An object containing information about a spacer between two elements on a row.
An object containing information about the space the jagged edge of a collapsed block takes up during rendering.
The base class to represent a part of a block that takes up space during rendering. The constructor for each non-spacer Measurable records the size of the block element (e.g. field, statement input).
An object containing information about the space a next connection takes up during rendering.
An object containing information about the space an output connection takes up during rendering.
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.
The base class for a block renderer.
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
An object containing information about the space a rounded corner takes up during rendering.
An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.
An object containing information about a spacer between two rows.
An object containing information about the space a square corner takes up during rendering.
An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering
An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
Functions
Function
Description
Registers a new renderer.
Unregisters the renderer registered with the given name.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.
An interface for a block's path object.
An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.
An object containing sizing and path information about a notch.
An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.
An object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.
An object containing sizing and path information about a start hat.
Variables
Variable
Description
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
An object containing sizing and type information about a dynamic shape.