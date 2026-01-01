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blockly > blockRendering

blockRendering namespace

Classes

Class

Description

BottomRow

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the bottom row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Connection

The base class to represent a connection and the space that it takes up on the block.

ConstantProvider

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks.

Drawer

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

ExternalValueInput

An object containing information about the space an external value input takes up during rendering

Field

An object containing information about the space a field takes up during rendering

Hat

An object containing information about the space a hat takes up during rendering.

Icon

An object containing information about the space an icon takes up during rendering.

InlineInput

An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.

InputConnection

The base class to represent an input that takes up space on a block during rendering.

InputRow

An object containing information about a row that holds one or more inputs.

InRowSpacer

An object containing information about a spacer between two elements on a row.

JaggedEdge

An object containing information about the space the jagged edge of a collapsed block takes up during rendering.

Measurable

The base class to represent a part of a block that takes up space during rendering. The constructor for each non-spacer Measurable records the size of the block element (e.g. field, statement input).

NextConnection

An object containing information about the space a next connection takes up during rendering.

OutputConnection

An object containing information about the space an output connection takes up during rendering.

PathObject

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

PreviousConnection

An object containing information about the space a previous connection takes up during rendering.

Renderer

The base class for a block renderer.

RenderInfo

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

RoundCorner

An object containing information about the space a rounded corner takes up during rendering.

Row

An object representing a single row on a rendered block and all of its subcomponents.

SpacerRow

An object containing information about a spacer between two rows.

SquareCorner

An object containing information about the space a square corner takes up during rendering.

StatementInput

An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering

TopRow

An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

Functions

Function

Description

register(name, rendererClass)

Registers a new renderer.

unregister(name)

Unregisters the renderer registered with the given name.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

InsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corners.

IPathObject

An interface for a block's path object.

JaggedTeeth

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block indicators.

Notch

An object containing sizing and path information about a notch.

OutsideCorners

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corners.

PuzzleTab

An object containing sizing and path information about a puzzle tab.

StartHat

An object containing sizing and path information about a start hat.

Variables

Variable

Description

Types

Type Aliases

Type Alias

Description

BaseShape

DynamicShape

An object containing sizing and type information about a dynamic shape.